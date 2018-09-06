Jason Kidd: By the Numbers with the Nets

2

Kidd led the Nets to two Eastern Conference championships and NBA Finals appearances, in 2002 and 2003.

3

Kidd earned three All-NBA selections as a Net, with First Team honors in 2002 and 2004 and Second Team honors in 2003. Kidd is the only Net to have ever been named All-NBA First Team and the only Net with three All-NBA honors.

5

Kidd's retired jersey number in which he played 506 games over seven seasons for the Nets.

6

Kidd was named to the NBA All-Defensive Team -- either first or second team -- in all six of his full seasons with the Nets.

31

Points scored by Kidd in the decisive Game 5 of the first round of the 2002 playoffs. In the 120-109 double-overtime win over the Pacers, Kidd added eight rebounds, seven assists, and four steals while playing 51 minutes.

61

Kidd registered 61 triple-doubles in a Nets uniform, the first on November 22, 2001 in a 95-90 win over the Los Angeles Clippers with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. In the 2007 playoffs, Kidd became the only player to average a triple-double for an entire postseason of at least 10 games. Kidd's 107 career triple-doubles are third in NBA history.

813

Kidd holds the franchise record for 3-point field goals made.

950

Kidd leads all Nets players with 950 steals with the team.

4,620

Kidd is the franchise leader in assists as a Net. He led the NBA in assists twice while with Nets, in 2003, and 2004, and five times overall. He is second in NBA history with 12,091 assists.