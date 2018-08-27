Long Island Nets Announce 2018-19 Season Schedule

LONG ISLAND (Aug. 27, 2018) – The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have announced their 2018-19 season schedule, which tips off Saturday, Nov. 3, versus Westchester at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Long Island will play 23 of its 24 home games at the Coliseum and one game at Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, on Monday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. versus Fort Wayne. This season, the team will play a total of nine home contests in the morning or afternoon, while 11 of Long Island’s home games will be played on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

The LI Nets’ longest homestand of the season spans five games, beginning on Monday, March 4, versus Canton and ending on Wednesday, March 13, versus Erie, with the month of March featuring a season-high seven home games.

The team’s schedule also includes 24 road contests and two games that the LI Nets will play as a part of the annual NBA G League Showcase. Long Island’s longest road trip of the season will span four games, done twice throughout the season, and the team is slated for seven back-to-back sets as well.

All of Long Island’s home games will be featured regionally on WRHU Radio Hofstra University 88.7 FM, and a full broadcast schedule will be released by the NBA G League at a later date.

Season ticket memberships, group tickets and fan experience packages are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 844.LINETS.1 or by contacting tickets@longislandnets.com.

Individual tickets for games at NYCB LIVE go on sale on Wednesday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at longislandnets.com, Ticketmaster.com, nycblive.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the Ticketmaster Box Office located at the Coliseum beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 29.

The full Long Island Nets 2018-19 schedule is attached and can also be found at longislandnets.com.