Nets All-Time Top 25: No. 18 Kenny Anderson

The selections for the Nets All-Time Top 25 Team were made by the author, with no input from the Brooklyn Nets organization. Selections were based on a combination of individual performance, team success and their contribution to it, and longevity with the franchise.

A year after nabbing Derrick Coleman with the first overall pick, the Nets grabbed Kenny Anderson at No. 2 in 1991.

It was a homecoming of sorts for Anderson, who became a New York City legend at Archbishop Molloy HS in Queens, the latest in a line of NYC prep stars and the last of the wave of 80s point guards following stars such as Pearl Washington, Kenny Smith, and Mark Jackson. After two years at Georgia Tech, he turned pro.

After Anderson played mostly a reserve role as a rookie, the team dealt off starter Mookie Blaylock and handed the keys to Anderson. The dynamic playmaker quickly blossomed in year two.

In 1992-93 Anderson more than doubled his point and assist numbers, averaging 16.9 and 8.2 per game. The following season, he had his finest year as a pro, averaging career highs of 18.8 points and 9.6 assists per game and earning a selection to the 1994 NBA All-Star Game.

Anderson’s assist averages of 9.6 in 1993-94 and 9.4 in 1994-95 are the fourth- and fifth-highest single-season totals in team history. He led the Nets in assists for four straight years, from 1993 to 1996, and helped lead the team to playoff appearances in each of his first three seasons after a five-year absence.

Over four-plus seasons with the Nets, Anderson played 304 games and averaged 15.3 points, 7.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He is third in team history in assists per game and total assists (2,363).

