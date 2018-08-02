Brooklyn Nets Players And Head Coach Kenny Atkinson To Attend Nets Youth Summer Camps

BROOKLYN (August 2, 2018) – Brooklyn Nets Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, and Nets players Joe Harris, Jarrett Allen, D’Angelo Russell, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, as well as Long Island Nets player J.J. Moore, will attend Nets youth basketball camps this month.

The Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy summer camps offer youngsters of all skill levels personalized instruction while emphasizing sportsmanship and teamwork. The Nets will meet the campers, sign autographs, and participate in drills and shootarounds. The schedule is as follows:

For more information or to register, visit https://www.nba.com/nets/summercamps.