Brooklyn Nets to Drop 2,000 Basketballs Across the Borough

BROOKLYN (July 25, 2018) – The Brooklyn Nets will be putting 2,000 basketballs into the hands of young Brooklynites next week. Spanning from Monday, July 30 to Friday, August 3, the Nets will surprise neighborhood youth by distributing basketballs at 25 community courts across the borough.

At each stop, the Nets will leave behind basketballs for local kids to enjoy, in an effort to spread the love of the game, keep kids active, and support Brooklyn basketball culture.

Brooklyn Nets player Caris LeVert will be at Edmonds Playground in Fort Greene on Monday to help distribute the balls, and meet & play with local youth. Brooklyn Nets Team Hype, the interactive group of tumblers, dunkers, and break dancers, will also be on hand.