Brooklyn Nets Re-sign Joe Harris

BROOKLYN (July 24, 2018) –

The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed guard/forward Joe Harris. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Harris, who originally signed with Brooklyn on July 19, 2016, returns to the Nets after spending the last two seasons in Brooklyn. The 2017-18 campaign saw Harris average 10.8 points (49.1 percent from the field, 41.9 percent from 3-point range and 82.7 percent from the free-throw line), 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 25.3 minutes per contest in 78 games (14 starts), all of which represented career highs. The Chelan, Wash., native finished 17th in the league in 3-point field goal percentage, including shooting 46.7 percent from distance from Jan. 1 through the end of the season, which was the second-best mark in the league in that timeframe. He also set the Nets record for 3-pointers made off the bench in a season with 118, finished seventh in the franchise’s single-season history in 3-pointers made with 150 and now ranks 11th in Nets history in career 3-pointers made with 235.

Among the other highlights of Harris’ most recent season in Brooklyn, he led the league in field goal percentage on drives and finished sixth among all players in effective field goal percentage and 11th in true shooting percentage. The four-year veteran also finished the season on a high note, recording averages of 11.9 points (54.3 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from 3-point range) and 2.0 assists in 25.7 minutes per game after the All-Star break.

Harris was originally selected with the 33rd overall pick (second round) in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Cavaliers and spent his first two NBA seasons with Cleveland. In 186 career games split between Brooklyn and Cleveland, the University of Virginia alum has registered averages of 7.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.5 minutes per contest.