Brooklyn Nets Complete Trade With Phoenix Suns

BROOKLYN (July 20, 2018) – The Brooklyn Nets have acquired forward Jared Dudley and a protected 2021 second round draft pick from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for forward Darrell Arthur.

Dudley has appeared in 788 career games with Phoenix, Washington, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Clippers and Charlotte, recording averages of 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23.4 minutes per game.

Arthur was acquired in a trade with the Denver Nuggets on July 13.