Brooklyn Nets Sign Rodions Kurucs

BROOKLYN (July 16, 2018) – The Brooklyn Nets have signed Rodions Kurucs, the 40th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, to a multi-year contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Kurucs (6’9”, 220), a forward from Cesis, Latvia, played the past three seasons for FC Barcelona II of Spanish LEB Gold. In 2017-18, the 20-year-old appeared in 16 games, averaging 10.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 20.8 minutes per game. Kurucs has also had stints with FC Barcelona in both ACB and Euroleague competition. He began his professional career with VEF Riga in his native Latvia.

Kurucs has represented Latvia in international competition, including being selected to the All-Tournament team after leading Latvia to the final of the FIBA U16 European Championship in 2014.