Brooklyn Nets Complete Trade With Atlanta Hawks

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have traded guard Jeremy Lin, a 2025 second round draft pick and the right to swap second round picks in 2023 to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for the draft rights to guard Isaia Cordinier and a protected 2020 second round draft pick.

“We would like to thank Jeremy for all of his contributions to the Nets organization both on and off the court over the past two seasons and wish him much success as he moves forward with his basketball career,” said Nets General Manager Sean Marks.

Lin, who originally signed as a free agent with Brooklyn on July 7, 2016, appeared in 37 games (34 starts) in the past two seasons with the Nets, averaging 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 24.5 minutes per game. In 406 career games with the Nets, Hornets, Lakers, Rockets, Knicks and Warriors, the eight-year veteran has registered averages of 12.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 26.6 minutes per contest.

Cordinier was selected by Atlanta with the 44th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. The French national currently plays for Olympique Antibes of the LNB Pro A.