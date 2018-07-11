Brooklyn Nets Summer League: Rockets 109, Nets 102

LAS VEGAS — Jarrett Allen posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets dropped a 109-102 NBA Summer League game to the Houston Rockets. After three preliminary round games, this was the first round of the league’s tournament format. The Nets will wrap up their participation with a consolation game on Friday.

Ultimately the Nets participated without several players on their original roster. Juan Pablo Vaulet and Ding Yanyuhang were injured. Draft picks Dzanan Musa and Rodions Kurucs have not had their European buyouts completed, though Musa was not slated to play anyway after his long season. Kurucs is still hopeful to get a chance to play on Friday.

Allen and LeVert were the two returning Nets on the roster – along with two-way players Milton Doyle and James Webb III – and it was eventually decided not to play LeVert. That left Allen, who sat out the first two games before making his Summer League debut on Monday.

While Allen was the quiet rookie on the team last season, not turning 20 until this past April, on this team he’s the most experienced NBA player. It’s a different scenario for Allen, and that itself is valuable said Nets assistant coach Jacque Vaughn, who is in charge of the Summer League squad.

“If you strip down Summer League and you had minimal goals, that would be a premium for him,” said Vaughn. “Whether it’s a communication with a referee where he thought he got fouled first, whether it’s telling a teammate to sprint back. Getting him in different scenarios and hopefully letting him show all his abilities to lead. He has it in him. This Summer League was a precipice to more things to come.”

Doyle led the Nets with 21 points and six assists, and his spinning drive through the lane brought Brooklyn within 86-82 at the end of the third quarter. But the Rockets scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to take control of the game for good.

Shawn Dawson added 15 points and Theo Pinson had 14 points, five assists and four rebounds. Pinson knocked down three consecutive 3-point attempts in the second quarter to keep the Nets with four points at halftime and finished 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

“It’s the type of game that produced one-on-one opportunities,” said Vaughn. “Houston switches everything, so it’s interesting to see if he could get by guys. He did show an ability to shoot the basketball tonight, so he’ll continue to work on both of those aspects of his game.”