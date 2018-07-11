Brooklyn Nets Summer League: Jeremy Lin Keeps the Nets Connected

LAS VEGAS — Courtside at UNLV’s Cox Pavilion, Jeremy Lin was surrounded by teammates – DeMarre Carroll, Spencer Dinwiddie, Isaiah Whitehead, Joe Harris, Caris LeVert, D’Angelo Russell. They were there to watch the Brooklyn Nets NBA Summer League squad on Wednesday afternoon, but it wasn’t an unusual gathering.

The Nets have been notable for their offseason camaraderie, from a trip to California to the gathering in Las Vegas this week to other smaller, more under-the-radar gatherings back in Brooklyn. Often Lin – along with DeMarre Carroll – is noted as one of the facilitators in bringing the team together.

“We don’t often get a time to relax during the season,” said Lin during halftime of Wednesday’s game. “You’re always on. During the offseason, that’s just as important in terms of relationship building. We are a very close-knit group. We hang out a lot together. On any given day, you’ll see different groups walking around with each other in the team hotel or Summer League or whatever the case may be. It’s easy. I’ve been on teams where it’s not that easy. I’ve been on teams where people aren’t super close, but everyone is really cool and close with each other, so hanging out is not that hard. You just send a text message out, plan a couple things and everyone shows up.”

The trips to California and Las Vegas are just part of Lin’s summer itinerary. After this week he’s headed back to California on the way to another trip to Asia. He’s previously made that a single, lengthy summer excursion, but this year he’s split things into separate legs, and he’s already taken the first.

“The first trip I went to Taiwan, I went to China, I stopped into Taipei and Beijing and Shanghai and Hong Kong,” said Lin. “I spent the most time in Taiwan, doing a lot of stuff. So this next trip is mostly China.”

Lin is looking forward to welcoming a new teammate who he believes fits right into to the tight culture the Nets have developed. Most Nets know Ed Davis by reputation only. But Lin was teammates with the center in Los Angeles in 2014-15 with the Lakers. He’s a huge fan of the move by GM Sean Marks to acquire Davis after three seasons in Portland.

“I’m biased. I played with him and have always said that he’s one of my favorite pick-and-roll players to play with that I’ve ever had,” said Lin. “I was talking to Kenny about Ed right when I signed. I was like, ‘Hey, we should go get this guy.’ I’m very happy to have him on board. I think he does a great job of doing his job. He’s a great teammate. He’s a really smart player. He knows where to be and he’s there at the right time. Appreciated that. I can’t wait to play with him.”

Like his teammates, Lin is excited to see the team re-sign guard Joe Harris. And he’s working his way back to the court after the knee injury that ended his 2017-18 season on opening night.

GM Sean Marks said the other night that Lin had begun engaging in contact activities. For now, that just means 1-on-1. Lin said he’ll progress to 3-on-3 and 5-on-5, looking forward to eventually returning to full-court action.

“A lot of it is really just seeing how it feels week to week,” said Lin. “As long as there’s no issues, then keep going forward. I honestly don’t even know dates. We don’t try to put dates on it because there’s no rush back. It’s more just stay at a place where you’re really comfortable, knee's doing well and you can keep adding time, intensity, playing for longer amounts of time, play for longer stretches of time. Maybe I play three stretches today. I might build up and play longer stretches, five stretches. There’s a process that goes into it. As long as I progress and feel good, we’ll keep building up.”