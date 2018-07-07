Brooklyn Nets Summer League: Thunder 90, Nets 76

LAS VEGAS — Theo Pinson and Yuta Watanabe took different paths to the 2018 NBA Summer League.

Pinson was a heralded recruit at powerhouse North Carolina who helped the Tar Heels to a national championship in 2017. Watanabe learned the game in Japan before playing one year of prep ball before playing four years at George Washington.

Both made solid impressions as the Brooklyn Nets dropped a 90-76 final to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their second game on Saturday afternoon.

Pinson scored a team-high 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting with five rebounds. The 6-foot-6 swingman also went 3-for-5 from 3-point range.

Watanabe played a team-high 27 minutes and finished with 13 points, five rebounds and an impressive four blocks.

“We didn’t play well today, but the fourth quarter I felt like we played together,” said Watanabe. “I could attack the rim more, so I feel really comfortable right now.”

After a tight first quarter, the Thunder took control in the second to build a 14-point halftime lead. James Webb III added 12 points and six rebounds for Brooklyn and Jordan McLaughlin had six assists.

The Nets wrap up preliminary round play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 11 p.m. ET, with seeded tournament play to follow beginning Wednesday.