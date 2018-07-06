Brooklyn Nets Summer League: Magic 86, Nets 80

LAS VEGAS — With a second look, Shawn Dawson made a strong first impression as the Brooklyn Nets opened their 2018 NBA Summer League schedule with an 86-80 loss to the Orlando Magic at Cox Pavilion.

It was two summers ago that the 24-year-old Dawson received a Summer League invite from the Washington Wizards and parlayed that into a training camp look from the New Orleans Pelicans. There was no call last year, but this time Dawson is back in Las Vegas with the Nets.

“I was real hyped about it,” said Dawson. “That was my goal, to come here for the second time, because I felt like I could do better than the first time. I’m just glad I got an opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets.”

The Israeli-born-and-raised son of a former American college star who played pro ball for more than a decade in Israel, Dawson has been a pro in Europe since he was 19.

In his return to the states, Dawson scored 11 of Brooklyn’s 24 first-quarter points and finished with a team-high 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting with six rebounds.

“I feel like I’m a lot more experienced right now,” said Dawson. “More mature. Just a better player. I just felt a lot more comfortable out there.”

The 6-foot-6 swingman attacked the rim and played with the confidence. He brought his teammates out of their seat with a third-quarter alley-oop dunk, flying in from the weak side to put home a lob from Jordan McLaughlin.

“I thought he had a good start,” said Nets assistant coach Jacque Vaughn. “He did it in multiple ways too, whether it was in transition attacking the basket, the ability to shoot the basketball, to get out in transition also and attack the rim. Some good things from him tonight.”

FAST START FADES

While the Nets jumped out to an early lead behind Dawson, the Magic took control in the second quarter. Once they edged ahead 29-28 they never gave up the lead, though the Nets closed within 82-79 in the final minute.

Tyler Davis, a 6-10 center out of Texas A&M, had 13 points for the Nets, while the Magic got 20 points from Jonathan Isaac, the No. 6 overall pick a year ago.

“That second quarter got ahold of us,” said Vaughn. “Turnovers a little bit. Played a little bit too fast.”

ROSTER UPDATES

While Dzanan Musa was not expected to play at Summer League after his lengthy season, fellow draft pick Rodions Kurucs did not play in the opener either. Neither is eligible to play until their buyouts from their European teams are completed.

Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert were both held out of Friday’s game. Each will see action in Las Vegas, but not in every game, and it hasn’t been determined which games they’ll play.

“The leadership part of it," is how Vaughn described Allen and LeVert's value on the roster regardless of playing time. "Being able to spread the terminology. Being able to be around the new guys also, so you can incorporate some bonding time. Those are the most important things right now.”

Juan Pablo Vaulet, a 2015 second-round draft pick, did not play due to a foot injury. His status for Saturday’s game is undetermined. Ding Yanyuhang has gone home from Summer League due to a knee injury.

That opned some space for rookie free agents Davis, Theo Pinson, Yuta Watanabe and Jordan McLaughlin to get an opportunity.

“Without a doubt,” said Vaughn. “There will be a lot of kids that will come here to Summer League and won’t get a chance to play. Take advantage of the opportunity. Everyone on our roster today touched the floor, so they got a chance to play. Whether the minutes are equal, they probably won’t be, but you’ll get a chance to play.”