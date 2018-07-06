Brooklyn Nets Complete Trade With Charlotte Hornets

BROOKLYN – The Brooklyn Nets have acquired center Dwight Howard from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for center Timofey Mozgov, the rights to the 45th selection in the 2018 NBA Draft and a 2021 second round draft pick. In a related move, Brooklyn has requested waivers on Howard.

Howard has appeared in 1,035 career games in 14 seasons split between the Hornets, Hawks, Rockets, Lakers and Magic, registering averages of 17.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 blocks in 34.5 minutes per contest.

Mozgov, who was originally acquired by the Nets in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers on June 22, 2017, appeared in 31 games in his lone season in Brooklyn, averaging 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game. In 454 career games with the Nets, Lakers, Cavaliers, Nuggets and Knicks, the eight-year veteran has recorded averages of 6.8 points and 4.9 rebounds in 18.0 minutes per contest.