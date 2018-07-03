Brooklyn Nets Summer League: Checking Out the Schedule

The first three opponents are set for the Brooklyn Nets at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, with action tipping off on Friday. The Nets will be off on Sunday and Tuesday, with tournament play beginning on Wednesday after each team plays its three preliminary games.

Each team will play a minimum of five games, with the tournament running through the championship game on Tuesday, July 17.

Orlando Magic

Friday, July 6, 5 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

While plenty of attention will be focused on sixth-overall pick Mohamed Bamba, the Magic roster is stocked with returnees from last year’s rookie class, led by the 2017 sixth-overall pick, forward Jonathan Isaac.

The 6-foot-10 Isaac played just 27 games after missing a chunk of time in the middle of the season recovering from an ankle injury. He finished the season averaging 5.4 points and 3.7 rebounds. Isaac played one year at Florida State and is 20 years old. The rest of Orlando’s second-year players saw limited time. Forward Wes Iwundu played 62 games while center Khem Birch and guard Rodney Purvis split time between Orlando and the G League team in Lakeland.

Bamba followed Brooklyn’s Jarrett Allen in middle at the University of Texas. One of the nation’s top recruits a year ago, he averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks in his lone season with the Longhorns. At the NBA Draft Combine in May, the 7-foot-1 center registered a combine-record 7-foot-10 wingspan.

Orlando’s 2018 second-round picks, Melvin Frazier Jr. (Tulane) and Justin Jackson (Maryland) are also on the roster. The Magic have also added point guard Isaiah Briscoe, a New Jersey high school star who played two seasons at Kentucky before going undrafted and playing last season in Russia.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Saturday, July 7, 7 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

The Thunder did not have a first-round selection, so their 2018 draft class consists of two second-rounders – guard Devon Hall (Virginia) and forward Kevin Hervey (UT-Arlington).

Hall was the No. 2 scorer for ACC champion Virginia, which finished 31-3 overall, with 11.7 points per game while averaging 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and shooting 43 percent from 3-point range. Hervey averaged 20.5 points and 8.5 rebounds for UT-Arlington as a senior after winning Sun Belt Conference player of the year as a junior.

The Thunder’s 2017 first-round pick, Terrance Ferguson, is also on the roster. The 20-year-old, 6-foot-7 guard averaged 3.1 points in 61 games for Oklahoma City last season. Dakari Johnson (2015, 2nd round), Daniel Hamilton (2016, 2nd round) and PJ Dozier (2017, undrafted) split time between the Thunder and the G League last season. Johnson played 31 games for the Thunder, while Hamilton and Dozier played primarily in the G League.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Monday, July 9, 11 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

The Timberwolves’ summer squad features two players that were popular projections for Brooklyn in the 2018 NBA Draft. Guard Josh Okogie was the 21st pick out of Georgia Tech, while Keita Bates-Diop went 48th out of Ohio State.

Okogie is a fast-rising guard who has turned pro after two college years, finishing fourth in the ACC in scoring with 18.2 points per game last season and shooting 38 percent from 3-point range over his two years. A 7-foot wingspan and impressive vertical leap make him a more versatile defender and stronger rebounder than his 6-foot-4 frame would suggest.

Bates-Diop – part of the same Buckeye recruiting class as D’Angelo Russell -- was the Big Ten’s player of the year as a senior, averaging 19.8 points and 8.7 rebounds.