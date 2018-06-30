Allen Crabbe's donation will save alma mater Price Christian School in Los Angeles

For Allen Crabbe, Frederick K.C. Price III Christian School in Los Angeles was more than a place where he was a high school basketball star. It was a family haven, founded by his grandfather, the school’s namesake, that was home to Crabbe long before he blossomed into a major Division I and NBA player. At Price, even the coach, Mike Lynch, was Crabbe’s godfather.

So with the small K-12 school with the 100 percent graduation rate in danger of closing after more than three decades, Crabbe is stepping into preserve this family legacy.

With initial reports from TMZ.com and followed by ESPN.com, the Brooklyn Nets guard has made a sizable donation to keep the school operating. Crabbe contributed “a substantial 6-figure check,” according to TMZ.

Crabbe is coming off his first season with the Nets – and fifth in the NBA – having averaged a career-high 13.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 38 percent from 3-point range.

“I was at that school practically my whole life,” said Crabbe in a statement released by the school. “I’m just happy and feel blessed to be in a position now to do this.”

Shoutout to Allen Crabbe for being awesome. https://t.co/HFK7yY2qMI — 929ESPN (@929espn) June 30, 2018

Kudos to 2010 @CalHiSports Mr. Basketball Allen Crabbe, as he gave back to Price HS in the ultimate way - by basically keeping it open. Not only is it his alma mater, his grandpops, Apostle Frederick K.C. Price, founded the school in '86. #HSBB #MiracleOnVermont #Grassroots pic.twitter.com/fBDcQnBOIm — Ronnie Flores (@RonMFlores) June 30, 2018