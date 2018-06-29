Brooklyn Nets Summer League: Breaking Down the Roster

There are 17 players on the NBA Summer League roster for the Brooklyn Nets, who tip off their summer slate against the Orlando Magic on Friday at 2 p.m. ET on NBA TV. Nets assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will coach the team. Here’s a look at the players scheduled to take the court in Las Vegas.

NETS VETS

Jarrett Allen will be playing in Summer League for the first time. The 22nd pick of the 2017 Draft was held out of summer action last year but went on to put together an impressive and promising rookie campaign.

Allen led all rookies in blocks per game and field goal percentage after a strong finish to the season. Over his final 45 games from Jan. 1 on, Allen averaged 9.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and shot 63.7 percent. He turned 20 on April 21, shortly after the end of his first NBA season.

Caris LeVert is making his second summer league appearance with his third NBA season coming up. The 23-year-old swingman took a nice step forward in year two, particularly with his playmaking – averaging 4.2 assists per game – and shooting exceptionally from 3-point range after a slow start.

DRAFT PICKS

The Nets took Dzanan Musa and Rodions Kurucs in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Musa, the 29th overall pick, is a 19-year-old from Bosnia and Herzegovina with three years of pro experience in Croatia. He is a 6-foot-9, 195-pound swingman. Kurucs was the 40th overall selection. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward from Lativa has played the last three seasons for FC Barcelona.

INTERNATIONAL ARRIVALS

In addition to Musa and Kurucs, there are four foreign-born players on the roster.

Ding Yanyuhang was the domestic MVP in the China Basketball Association the last two years, averaging 26.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists this past season. He’s a 24-year-old swingman who competed in the 2016 Olympics and made a strong impression playing for the Dallas Mavericks in Summer League last year.

Yuta Watanabe was the first Japanese-born player to earn a Division I basketball scholarship and is aiming to become just the second to compete in the NBA. Yuta Tabuse played four games for Phoenix in 2004-05. Watanabe played four seasons at George Washington, averaging 16.3 points and 6.1 rebounds as a senior.

Shawn Dawson is the Israeli-born-and-raised son of former Southern Miss star Joe Dawson, who played professionally for more than a decade in Israel. The 25-year-old made his Israeli pro debut at age 19, has been a four-time All-Star, and had looks in 2016 from the Wizards (Summer League) and Pelicans (training camp).

Juan Pablo Vaulet was a 2015 second-round pick acquired by the Nets in a draft night trade that year. The 22-year-old small forward has been playing professionally in his native Argentina.

THE ROOKIES

In addition to Watanabe, the Nets’ roster features four more players fresh out of college.

Theo Pinson is a defensively versatile 6-6 swingman out of North Carolina who was measured with a 6-11 wingspan at the NBA combine. He played in two national championship games with the Tar Heels, winning the title in 2017, and competed in the ACC Tournament at Barclays Center each of the last two years.

Jordan McLaughlin helped lead a resurgence at USC, starting every game over the last three seasons as the Trojans registered 68 wins, the most in school history over such a span. The point guard averaged 12.8 points and 7.8 assists as a senior and had a 19-assist game against UC-Santa Barbara.

Pinson and McLaughlin played four years, while Tyler Davis and Bryant Crawford have turned pro after their junior seasons.

At Texas A&M, Davis averaged 14.9 points and 8.9 rebounds and shot 58.5 percent this past season. Like the seven foreign-born players on the roster, he has international experience competing for Puerto Rico’s national team. Crawford, a point guard, was a three-year starter at Wake Forest, where he averaged 16.9 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals as a senior. He’s a career 35-percent 3-point shooter known as a disruptive defender and is strong out of the pick-and-roll, either as a scorer or distributor.

FROM THE LONG ISLAND NETS

Three players that played extensively in the G League with the Long Island Nets last season will be in Vegas. Milton Doyle and James Webb III both completed the 2017-18 season on two-way contracts, each playing 10 games for the Brooklyn Nets over the course of the year. Doyle, who also participated in Summer League with the Nets last year, played 45 games for Long Island, averaging 20.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 37 percent from 3-point range. Webb, acquired in midseason, averaged 14.3 points and 6.6 rebounds while also shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc in 19 games.

Kamari Murphy was the only player to play all 50 games for Long Island last season. The 6-foot-9 forward out of Brooklyn’s Lincoln HS led the team with 7.4 rebounds per game and averaged 10.3 points per game.

PREVIOUS PROS

Aside from current Nets and last year’s two-way players Webb and Doyle, Semaj Christon is the only member of the roster with NBA experience. A second-round draft pick out of Xavier in 2014, Christon played 64 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016-17. The 6-foot-3 guard has also played in the G League and has international experience in Italy and China.

Trevor Thompson spent last season in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors, averaging 5.0 points and 4.1 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game over 38 games. The 24-year-old 7-footer left Ohio State after his junior season in 2017, averaging 10.6 points and 9.2 rebounds in his final college year.