Brooklyn Nets Will Visit Montreal for NBA Canada Series Preseason Game

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Toronto Raptors at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Wednesday, October 10 as part of the sixth NBA Canada Series presented by Bell.

The Nets have previously represented the NBA in preseason games in China, England, France, Italy and Israel, in addition to four NBA Global Games regular season trips, most recently for two games in Mexico City last December. This will be their first appearance in the NBA Canada Series.

“We’re excited for our preseason game in Montreal as part of the NBA Canada Series,” said Nets general manager Sean Marks. “This will be a good opportunity for our players and staff to experience the rich culture of the city and the exciting atmosphere created by the fans.”

Tickets will go on sale July 14, and fans can register for exclusive presale ticket access at NBA.com/CanadaSeries.