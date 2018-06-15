Brooklyn's Funsport seals Nets' Second Annual Youth Tournament win

The best young ballers of the New York and New Jersey area put on a show at Brooklyn Bridge Park in the Nets’ Second Annual Youth Tournament on Sunday. Brooklyn center Jarrett Allen was in attendance to catch all of the action.

“It’s good to see that the Nets are here, responding to the community,” Allen said.

The eight-team competition pit some of the best local talent age 14 and under against each other in a double elimination tournament. Allen was impressed with the organization of the tournament as he compared it to competitions he participated in when he was younger.

“I used to be one of the young kids playing out there, playing in my church league,” he said. “Back then you were able to run with the ball, there was no travels, no double-dribbles, so this is definitely a higher level than what I did.”

Brooklyn’s own Funsport took home the trophy as it beat another team from the borough in the Broncos. Check out our video recap of the event below: