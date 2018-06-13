ESPN praises Brooklyn Nets’ usage of analytics for NBA Draft

Analytics have been a way of life at the Nets organization since Sean Marks’ arrival as general manager in 2016. It plays a significant role in all aspects of the team, especially in roster building.

One area where analytics have been particularly useful for the Nets has been in the draft, where the team has found mid-to-late first round steals in Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen. Both players are now considered foundational pieces for the franchise and there’s no doubting that the team’s data-minded approach played a role in finding both. The Nets’ approach to the draft is now getting national attention as well.

ESPN polled current and former NBA executives to determine which teams are the best at using analytics in the draft and Brooklyn came in at an impressive No. 5. Here’s what the media outlet had to say:

5. Brooklyn Nets: Perhaps a surprise entry, but another Buford disciple (notice a trend?), general manager Sean Marks, has changed the process in Brooklyn and folks around the NBA have noticed. Said one current NBA front office type: "Sean is definitely doing things the right way."

The Rockets topped the list at No. 1, while the Celtics, Spurs and Thunder followed in subsequent order. The Jazz rounded out the list at No. 6. To read more about the ranking and draft analytics, check out the story here.