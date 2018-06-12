Brooklyn Nets Tip Off NBA Summer League on July 6 Live on NBATV

The Brooklyn Nets will tip off their MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 schedule against the Orlando Magic live on NBA TV at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, July 6.

The Nets are part of the 10-game opening day schedule for the 12-day Summer League, which will feature 82 games played at Cox Pavilion and the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of UNLV. For the first time, all 30 NBA teams will participate, playing at least five games, beginning with three preliminary games through July 10 before the teams are seeded into a tournament format that will run through the championship game on Tuesday, July 17.

Every game will be televised on either ESPN or NBATV.

Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen are confirmed to participate for the Nets. Last summer, LeVert played five Summer League games, averaging 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. In the 2017-18 season, his second NBA campaign, LeVert averaged 12.1 points, 4.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game, shooting 34.7 percent from 3-point range.

Allen, the Nets’ first-round draft pick in 2017, is participating in NBA Summer League for the first time. As a rookie, Allen averaged 8.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game, shooting 58.9 percent from the field. Beginning on Jan. 1, Allen averaged 9.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 63.7 percent from the field over Brooklyn’s final 45 games, moving into the starting lineup in late January.