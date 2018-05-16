Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie Nominated for Most Improved Player award

Spencer Dinwiddie’s 2017-18 campaign hasn’t gone unnoticed by the NBA award voters. Dinwiddie joins the Pacers’ Victor Oladipo and the Rockets’ Clint Capela as the nominees for the Most Improved Player award, capping a remarkable rise from G League signee to one of the top young point guards in the league.

Dinwiddie entered last season as potential candidate for the backup point guard role, but was immediately thrusted into a starting role after injuries to Jeremy Lin and D’Angelo Russell. The then-24-year-old exceeded all expectations, averaging 13.8 points, 7.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds in 58 starts. His assist to turnover ratio was second in the league (4.1) after the Pacers’ Darren Collison (4.2). Dinwiddie would finish the season playing 80 games, averaging 12.6 points, 6.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds – all career highs.

Dinwiddie was particularly impressive in January, where he averaged 14.9 points, 6.2 assists and hit three game-winners. His efforts resulted in a trip to the All-Star Weekend, where he stunned NBA fans by walking away with the Skills Challenge trophy. The NBA will announce its award winners on June 25.