Join Us for Rep the Nets Day on Friday, April 12
Get your Nets gear out and show your support for the Nets in the 2019 NBA Playoffs!
HOW TO PARTICIPATE:
- WEAR YOUR NETS SWAG ON FRIDAY, APRIL 12
- POST A PHOTO ON SOCIAL MEDIA, TAG @BROOKLYNNETS & USE #WearBrooklynAt
- PROUDLY HIGH-FIVE OTHER FANS AS YOU WALK DOWN THE STREET
WHAT’S IN IT FOR YOU:
WE WILL RANDOMLY SELECT FANS TO WIN GREAT PRIZES THROUGHOUT THE DAY INCLUDING 2019 NBA PLAYOFF TICKETS, AUTOGRAPHED MERCHANDISE AND MORE!
Looking to refresh your Nets wardrobe? Head to the Swag Shop at Barclays Center or netsstore.com today!
