Join Us for Rep the Nets Day on Friday, April 12

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

WEAR YOUR NETS SWAG ON FRIDAY, APRIL 12 POST A PHOTO ON SOCIAL MEDIA, TAG @BROOKLYNNETS & USE #WearBrooklynAt PROUDLY HIGH-FIVE OTHER FANS AS YOU WALK DOWN THE STREET

WHAT’S IN IT FOR YOU:

WE WILL RANDOMLY SELECT FANS TO WIN GREAT PRIZES THROUGHOUT THE DAY INCLUDING 2019 NBA PLAYOFF TICKETS, AUTOGRAPHED MERCHANDISE AND MORE!

Looking to refresh your Nets wardrobe? Head to the Swag Shop at Barclays Center or netsstore.com today!

Terms & Conditions