Nets vs. Grizzlies: Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On message to team after loss:

“These are the type of games where, you know – 40-point losses, believe it or not, happen in this league. But I think collectively we didn’t like our compete level and our spirit wasn’t where it needed to be. And we talked about it in the locker room. Coaches and players having a good old fashioned great communication. Like I always say, these are the moments where you really have to embrace the adversity. We’re obviously disappointed and frustrated that we couldn’t build off of a great win. We’re definitely frustrated with that.”

On most disappointing aspect of loss:

“That our energy wasn’t there. I don’t know if it was mental spirit, whatever that, you know, we’re playing for something. Like I said, we came off of a really good win last night. We didn’t build on that. I didn’t feel that we had our, I keep saying the word, but our spirit in the right place and that’s disappointing. The crowd let us know about it and I think they are 100 percent right. I think that you feel it when it’s not there. So we have a great group of guys, I think fatigue plays something in a back-to-back. Guys were a little frustrated we got down, we were missing shots, but we didn’t have that fighting spirit that we normally do.”

On how Memphis got so many threes:

“Here I am talking about the Nets, they played—Taylor (Jenkins) is doing a fantastic job. They have an exciting young team that, I think they’re playing great. They blew out Atlanta, they blew out the Lakers and blew us out, so you better be careful. The first thing is they’re playing great and heck of a job by them. I thought that they hit a ton of shots. We obviously were packing the lane and kind of shifting off certain guys, and then they made shots. But again, I thought offensively, in the first half I thought that were really struggling. We didn’t establish any pace of the game. Then I thought in the first half where they kind of pounded us was on the boards, so we’d get a stop, get another stop, get another stop, they were pounding us on the boards. So that affects your disposition sometimes. You shouldn’t let it, but it did tonight.”