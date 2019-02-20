Bouncing Back After surgery and a slow start, DeMarre Carroll found his form to help the Nets become one of the NBA's hottest teams

DeMarre Carroll was back, but he wasn't really back, and it was driving him crazy.

"At the beginning," said Carroll, "I was about to jump off a cliff."

For Carroll, the 2018-19 season began on Nov. 9 in Denver, later than he expected. Coming off career highs in points and rebounds during his first season in Brooklyn, the 32-year-old forward spent the summer grinding away in workouts with his -- as he likes to note -- younger teammates.

He was looking forward to picking up where he left off, and everything was fine until he started to feel some pain in his ankle during the preseason. He missed the last two preseason games and then, the day before the Nets tipped off the season in Detroit on Oct. 17, he had ankle surgery.

It was a short surgery, a minor issue, and Carroll pushed an aggressive timetable to come back, missing just 11 games and returning three-and-a-half weeks after the surgery. He expected a smooth return, and discovered the opposite.

"When I first came back, I was like, 'what in the world is going on?' There's no turning back once you're in," said Carroll. "Once you're in the water, you've got to stay in the water. I feel like that's what I did."

The 10th-year NBA veteran has described that period as his body having not caught up with his game. His instincts were there, his mechanics were honed, but he just couldn't put it all together.

"I think it helped that DeMarre knows the model." Coach Atkinson

"Mentally, I can stand still and practice shooting 100 threes and make most of them, but when you get in the game and you get to running up and down, you're not hitting that same shot because your body isn't caught up with your game," said Carroll. "So I felt like I just had to wait until my body caught up with my game."

In fighting through that period, Carroll had the encouragement of assistant coach Jordan Ott, whom he considers, "family, like one of my brothers." Before Brooklyn, Carroll, Ott and Nets coach Kenny Atkinson were all together in Atlanta. Ott was getting started in his coaching career working on Atlanta's video team. Carroll was coming into his own after bouncing around the league a little bit, and Atkinson was the assistant coach who helped Carroll unlock his potential with individual workouts.

Even when he was in Toronto for two seasons, Carroll and Ott kept in touch, and Carroll likens the work he and Ott do on a daily basis to what he and Atkinson did in Atlanta.