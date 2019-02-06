Power Pairing Jarrett Allen and Ed Davis have combined to give the Nets one of the NBA's most formidable presences at center

Jarrett Allen's introduction to Ed Davis did not go great, at least on the court.

The 20-year-old had blown away expectations in seizing the starting center role as a rookie last season, but going into this year, the Brooklyn Nets needed more depth at the position, and they needed more from Allen as he entered his second pro season.

Enter Davis, a ninth-year veteran whom the Nets signed as a free agent, envisioning him partly as a boost to their rebounding and defense, but also as a mentor for their young and rising starter. Allen began to get an education as soon as they took the court.

"When he first got here I had a lot of trouble defending him," said Allen. "Coach was getting mad at me for not rebounding, but it was stuff I'd never seen before."

"Quite honestly, Ed kicked his tail in training camp," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson. "He was part of a second unit that was kicking our first unit's tail every day. I think that helped motivate Jarrett."

Fast forward a few months, and the pairing of Allen and Davis has worked out as well as Brooklyn could have hoped. They're one of the NBA's top center tandems in rebounding and field goal percentage, and the Nets have seen the effect in improved defensive numbers with the better boarding.

Allen and Davis each describe the other as "laid back," which sounds like a recipe for a comfortable pairing.

"He's so young," said Davis, who's still just 29 himself. "He's green in this world just because he hasn't experienced a lot of things. I can't say anything bad about him. He goes about his business. Comes in every day, he's professional. Stays in his lane. Can't say nothing wrong about Jarrett. A good dude."

"I wanted to improve my rebounding this year and he was the perfect guy to come in and help me with that." Jarrett Allen

Davis understood coming in that offering some guidance to Allen would be part of the job. He brought a reputation for rebounding excellence and respect among teammates that was well-established. In Allen, he found a young player anxious to soak up whatever Davis had to offer.

"I could see by what he was doing on the court that that's a place I wanted to be," said Allen. "I wanted to improve my rebounding this year and he was the perfect guy to come in and help me with that. And then he's also just a good vet in the locker room. He doesn't mind talking about his life, how he's come through the league. I've been listening to his stories. Even now, he's telling me tricks to rebound. Like last game, if I get the rebound and pass it out, I was wide open for a layup. Just stuff like that."

After starting 31 of his 72 games and averaging 8.2 points and 5.4 rebounds as a rookie, Allen's numbers are up across the board. He's spent the season trading places with Davis as the team's rebounding leader and been among the top 15 players in the league in field goal percentage and blocks all season long.

Last month he put together an epic 20-point, 24-rebound game in Brooklyn's win in Houston, shooting 10-for-19 while playing a career-high 43 minutes. That was part of a string of five consecutive games with double-digit rebounds for Allen.