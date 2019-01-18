Embracing the Beautiful Game Nets guard D'Angelo Russell found a passion for soccer while rooting for his classmates at Florida's Montverde Academy

Back in 2012, D'Angelo Russell left his hometown of Louisville to take a step into a wider basketball world, enrolling at high school basketball power Montverde Academy in central Florida. If he went there with his sports passions focused on a single-minded pursuit of basketball success, he found broader horizons.

It turns out the basketball team on which Russell would team with future Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons wasn't the only powerhouse squad on campus with a big following. Montverde's boys' soccer team has produced 20 pro players in the last decade, and Russell quickly got swept up in the sport.

"I feel like when I'm around soccer players, that's the only time I'm really star struck." D'Angelo Russell

"When I first went there, sophomore in high school, I went to the soccer games and they were like crazy! I had no idea," said Russell. "I would go to soccer games back home, but when I went to their games, it was crazy. The whole school came out. The whole city came out to watch it. And they were holding a winning streak where they weren't losing. So I kept in touch with the players and kept watching the program and it just made me fall in love with it."

It's a passion that has only grown for Russell over the last few years. One of the first things he did after being acquired by Brooklyn in the summer of 2017 was visit Yankee Stadium for an NYCFC game. His DVR is stocked with Premier League games that he records and checks out. And one of his favorite downtime activities is playing FIFA, toggling between some of the world's best teams and players.

"I feel like when I'm around soccer players, that's the only time I'm really star struck," said Russell. "Not really star struck around NBA or other sports or actors or anything. It's more soccer, because I'm just a big fan. I play the games. I watch the games. But you never accidentally run into a soccer player in the states. It's kind of rare. It's been pretty cool."

One of Russell's favorite players is Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, and the feeling is mutual. The two first connected when Russell was playing in Los Angeles, and they've kept in touch ever since. But they met for the first time in person just recently, when Griezmann came to see the Nets play the Atlanta Hawks at Barclays Center in December, with the pair exchanging signed jerseys.

Last summer, Griezmann won the 2018 World Cup with the French national team.