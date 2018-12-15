Kenny's Coaches Nets coach Kenny Atkinson reflects on his influences over four decades in basketball

Kenny Atkinson is coaching an NBA basketball team just 46 miles from where he grew up in Northport, Long Island, and the global basketball odyssey he traveled over 30 years on the way to Brooklyn covered more than just miles.

Atkinson signed on as the Nets head coach in 2016 as an all-in acolyte of the NBA's most progressive principles, a group of ideas and trends he tends to generally refer to as "the modern NBA" — focusing offense on the 3-point line and rim attacks, defending the same, stocking up on long, ball-handling guards who can operate interchangeably.

It's notable that little to none of this was present in his earliest informative basketball experiences at Long Island's St. Anthony's HS or during his college days at Richmond.

"Completely against how I grew up playing," concedes the third-year Nets coach.

Over the last three decades, the 51-year-old Atkinson has seen and embraced a revolution in the way the game is strategized and played. So, how did he get here?

You can start with the local legend he played for in high school. There's also the maverick, the CEO, and dozens of other influences in between, large and small, during a 14-year pro career in American minor leagues and abroad, then another decade as an assistant coach before coming to the Nets.

At St. Anthony's, Atkinson starred toward the end of coach Gus Alfieri's two-decade run. A former St. John's player on the school's 1959 NIT title team, Alfieri preached a methodical, low-scoring style. When Atkinson went on to Richmond, it was more of the same.

"It's a wealth of knowledge." Kenny Atkinson

"My dad, he didn't want me to go to Richmond," said Atkinson. "He'd say, 'you're an up-tempo guard! What are you going to a slow-down school for? They slow it down.' I also learned a lot playing that. When you control the game and you're disciplined in what you do, that helps too."

It worked out just fine. Atkinson helped the Spiders to two CAA championships and a memorable run to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 that included a win over defending national champion Indiana.

After two seasons in the Continental Basketball Association, Atkinson headed abroad for an entirely different basketball education. From Spain to Germany to Italy to France and more, Atkinson experienced what he describes as "just a different basketball culture" as he played through the end of the 2003-04 season.

There were fewer games than in an NBA season, allowing more time for development. Small staffs were led by taskmaster coaches, and Atkinson played for a bunch of them, all with their own backgrounds and varying international influences. He took a piece from each, lessons both on the court and off.

"It's a wealth of knowledge," said Atkinson. "It's almost like when you travel and you're in different places, you're in Italy, and you get a much better sense of the food culture when you travel. It's a big part of who I am, big part of why I'm here I think. Because I know Sean (Marks) appreciates that part."

After two years coaching in Paris, Atkinson landed in the NBA as a player development coach with the Houston Rockets in 2007. He had connected with Houston assistant GM Dennis Lindsey -- now the GM for the Utah Jazz -- while working camps in Italy. One of the last moves the Rockets made before Lindsey left prior to the 2007 season to go to San Antonio was hiring coach Rick Adelman. As the Rockets filled out Adelman's staff, one of the last things Lindsey did was hand off Atkinson's name as a recommendation to Houston GM Daryl Morey.