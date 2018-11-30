Spencer’s Sneaker Game Spencer Dinwiddie is making a statement and raising money for his foundation with one-of-a-kind sneaker designs

The Brooklyn Nets guard burst on to the scene last season with his crunch-time heroics, his victory at the NBA All-Star Weekend's Skills Competition, and his status as a finalist for the league's Most Improved Player award, all coming after an unexpected elevation to the starting lineup following injuries to D'Angelo Russell and Jeremy Lin.

Whatever spotlight Dinwiddie drew last season was hard-earned: coming back from a knee injury in college at Colorado, persevering through a stint in the G League before signing with Brooklyn, proving he deserved to be part of the rotation on a team with plenty of guard options.

"A lot of the away games are inspired by a theme that's more native to that city." Spencer Dinwiddie

Now that folks are interested in what Dinwiddie had to say, he has hasn't held back. For the 2018-19 season, Dinwiddie has added a new medium to express what's running through his head with custom-designed sneakers, one for each of Brooklyn's 82 games. Over the season's first month, Dinwiddie debuted designs paying tribute to Rosa Parks, Jesse Owens, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, Cheryl Miller, and Muhammad Ali. He designed one shoe to thank the media, and another inspired by the movie Child's Play to wear on Halloween.

Some of the designs have been tailored to that evening's opponent -- Allen Iverson when the Nets played the Sixers at home, Spike Lee when they played the Knicks at MSG -- in a theme that will continue throughout the season.

"A lot of the away games are inspired by a theme that's more native to that city," said Dinwiddie. "A lot of the home games are going to be a little more inspired by something close to me, in general. Obviously, we're going to do Biggie, we're going to do stuff like that, that's very Brooklyn. But for 40 Brooklyn games, you're going to get a little bit more of a tour into my mind and stuff that I like. And I think the away games we're kind of going to more appeal to their culture."

Dinwiddie's sneaker project also continues an initiative he launched last season, raising funds for the Dinwiddie Family Foundation to fund college scholarships. The goal last season was to get an autographed game-used item after every game from himself, a teammate or an opponent and auction it off to support the foundation.

Obtaining the items wasn't always easy, but Dinwiddie found a supportive audience when he did. So this year, it's all him, with each sneaker auctioned off and 100 percent of the proceeds going to charity.

"It's my shoe," said Dinwiddie. "Obviously I played in it. I just take a sharpie, sign it, and you know which game I wore it, because it's a one-of-one. There's no more like it, ever, in history."

In addition, there is a black version of the sneaker designed for mass production scheduled to be available for retail beginning December 8 -- both his grandmother's and his little brother's birthday -- with 25.08 percent of the sales also going to charity, representing his college jersey number and his number with the Nets.