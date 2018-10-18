INSIDER
Brooklyn Building
For the 2018-19 season, the Nets bring back a deep core foundation boosted by the addition of proven veterans.
There are new faces in the locker room for the Brooklyn Nets at the start of the 2018-19 season, to be sure. Proven veterans. Promising rookies. A pair of two-way guys that split the difference.
But there is also, for the first time in several years, a significant contingent of returning front-line players. A group that, with just one player over the age of 30, forms a consistent core in Brooklyn.
"It's definitely a big plus for us to have a core group of guys back," said Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. "It just shows that we're trending in the right direction to build and get better. You want to find that group of guys and let them grow, let them blossom. I feel like we're doing that. Sky's the limit for us. We're putting in a lot of work. We've been here all summer. We love being here. It's exciting."
The Nets bring back their top eight scorers from last season, a group that also makes up the bulk of their top rankings from 2017-18 by advanced stats like Win Shares, Box Plus/Minus, Value Over Replacement Player, and Player Efficiency Rating.
Last season, D'Angelo Russell, Allen Crabbe, DeMarre Carroll and Jarrett Allen -- all in their first year with the franchise -- were regular starters. Carroll and Crabbe led the Nets in games started and minutes per game. This year, eight of the top nine players in games played from a year ago are back, as are eight of the top 10 in games started.
"I think anytime that you can kind of keep your core group of guys together it's just going to help you in the long run," said Joe Harris, who chose to re-sign with the team as a free agent over the summer. "Having that continuity, the chemistry, that takes a long time to build in teams. For us, it's been a couple of years with some guys, the full season last year with most. You can't even put a value just on how important that is."
"I think it gives you that chemistry and guys get to mesh better."
D'Angelo Russell
Harris, Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert are all beginning year three in Brooklyn, while Hollis-Jefferson is the senior Net as he enters his fourth season with the franchise.
"I think it gives you that chemistry and guys get to mesh better," said Russell of the eight players having a full season and full summer together headed into the new year. "On and off the court you start to develop those tendencies of what guys' strengths and weaknesses are. So you add some continuity in there and put guys in a system that benefits them, I think it's a beautiful thing."
Russell is part of a Brooklyn backcourt that is home to a significant chunk of the team's top returnees, particularly when you include sharpshooting swingmen Harris and Allen Crabbe.
Despite playing just 48 games after a knee injury, Russell led the Nets with 15.5 points per game and notched career highs with 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. While Russell was out, Dinwiddie seized an opportunity to deliver a breakout season, with career highs of 12.6 points and a team-leading 6.6 assists per game while making 58 starts.
Crabbe averaged 13.2 points and came on strong toward the close of his first season with the Nets, averaging 15.1 points per game and 42.4 percent 3-point shooting after the All-Star break. LeVert took a leap in his second NBA season, improving his scoring average to 12.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 assists per game while assuming more playmaking responsibilities.
Harris posted career highs across the board in his fourth pro season, including his 41.9 3-point shooting percentage. He set a franchise record with 118 3-pointers off the bench, and his season total of 150 cracked the team's single-season all-time top 10. Harris led all NBA players in shooting 44.7 percent on above the break threes and was second in the league in shooting 46.7 percent from three after Jan. 1. He was also tops in the league in field goal percentage on drives (62.7 percent) for players with at least 100 attempts.
"The new additions, us guys from last year having that experience, can only hope for nothing but the best."
Allen Crabbe
In the frontcourt, Carroll turned in career highs of 13.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in his ninth season, while Hollis-Jefferson had a breakout in his third season with 13.9 points and a team-leading 6.8 rebounds per game. Allen turned in a strong rookie season, moving into the starting center spot and leading all rookies with a 58.9 field goal percentage and his team-leading 1.2 blocks per game.
"We've got a lot of guys back," said Carroll. "We've got a lot of guys healthy. We've got a lot of guys that should know each other. That should only help. We've just got to trust our work that we did in the offseason. Kenny, him and Sean Marks have really put together a group of guys that are high-character guys. No selfish guys in that locker room."
To that mix, the Nets have brought in well-regarded veterans Ed Davis, Kenneth Faried, Jared Dudley, Treveon Graham and Shabazz Napier, plus forward Alan Williams on a two-way contract.
"They fit in well with the culture," said Harris. "They kind of were seamless in the transition. It's been great having them around all offseason in terms of playing with them, leadership, this summer holding guys accountable. A lot of them have had success in this league, especially somebody like Jared who's been around a long time. It's beneficial for our team with a lot of young guys to have them in the locker room."
The strong first impressions ran both ways.
"They're unselfish," said Faried. "This team is a team. They're together. Everybody cares about each other here. I've learned that just by playing pick-up so far. It's going to be a fun, exciting year."
Rookie swingman Theo Pinson out of North Carolina has the second two-way deal, while the Nets selected 19-year-old Dzanan Musa of Bosnia and Herzegovina and 20-year-old Rodions Kurucs of Latvia in the NBA Draft.
The mix of the returning core, veteran additions and rookie potential has the players excited for another step after last season's eight-win improvement.
"The new additions, us guys from last year having that experience, can only hope for nothing but the best," said Crabbe. "Get ready to see improvements from us. I feel like guys worked really hard this offseason putting in the time, whether it was here or back home. You can tell the difference in a lot of guys' bodies or their games in general. This year can really be a year where we shock a lot of people. People are still counting us out, 'oh maybe they're not there yet.' It really doesn't matter what they believe, it's what we believe."