Brooklyn Building For the 2018-19 season, the Nets bring back a deep core foundation boosted by the addition of proven veterans.

There are new faces in the locker room for the Brooklyn Nets at the start of the 2018-19 season, to be sure. Proven veterans. Promising rookies. A pair of two-way guys that split the difference.

But there is also, for the first time in several years, a significant contingent of returning front-line players. A group that, with just one player over the age of 30, forms a consistent core in Brooklyn.

"It's definitely a big plus for us to have a core group of guys back," said Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. "It just shows that we're trending in the right direction to build and get better. You want to find that group of guys and let them grow, let them blossom. I feel like we're doing that. Sky's the limit for us. We're putting in a lot of work. We've been here all summer. We love being here. It's exciting."

The Nets bring back their top eight scorers from last season, a group that also makes up the bulk of their top rankings from 2017-18 by advanced stats like Win Shares, Box Plus/Minus, Value Over Replacement Player, and Player Efficiency Rating.

Last season, D'Angelo Russell, Allen Crabbe, DeMarre Carroll and Jarrett Allen -- all in their first year with the franchise -- were regular starters. Carroll and Crabbe led the Nets in games started and minutes per game. This year, eight of the top nine players in games played from a year ago are back, as are eight of the top 10 in games started.

"I think anytime that you can kind of keep your core group of guys together it's just going to help you in the long run," said Joe Harris, who chose to re-sign with the team as a free agent over the summer. "Having that continuity, the chemistry, that takes a long time to build in teams. For us, it's been a couple of years with some guys, the full season last year with most. You can't even put a value just on how important that is."

Harris, Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert are all beginning year three in Brooklyn, while Hollis-Jefferson is the senior Net as he enters his fourth season with the franchise.

"I think it gives you that chemistry and guys get to mesh better," said Russell of the eight players having a full season and full summer together headed into the new year. "On and off the court you start to develop those tendencies of what guys' strengths and weaknesses are. So you add some continuity in there and put guys in a system that benefits them, I think it's a beautiful thing."

Russell is part of a Brooklyn backcourt that is home to a significant chunk of the team's top returnees, particularly when you include sharpshooting swingmen Harris and Allen Crabbe.

Despite playing just 48 games after a knee injury, Russell led the Nets with 15.5 points per game and notched career highs with 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. While Russell was out, Dinwiddie seized an opportunity to deliver a breakout season, with career highs of 12.6 points and a team-leading 6.6 assists per game while making 58 starts.