Brooklyn Nets’ Jarrett Allen Nominated for Seasonlong Nba Cares Community Assist Award Presented by Kaiser Permanente

BROOKLYN – Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen has been nominated for the 2018-19 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente. The seasonlong award honors a player’s strong commitment to positively impacting their communities through sustained efforts over the course of the season.

The 10 nominees include the offseason winner and six monthly winners of the NBA Cares Community Assist Award, as well as three additional players selected by the NBA for their exceptional community work. Chosen by fans and an NBA executive panel, the seasonlong winner will be announced during the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia, live on TNT on Monday, June 24, and will receive $25,000 to their charity of choice, a donation from the NBA and Kaiser Permanente.

Allen won the March NBA Cares Community Assist Award in recognition of his efforts to emphasize the importance of education and provide opportunities for youth throughout Brooklyn. To honor his work in providing STEM opportunities and resources for local youth Kaiser Permanente and the NBA collectively donated $10,000 on Allen’s behalf to Children of Promise.

Last season, Allen met with students from 4-H, an organization focused on mentorship, to collaborate on “Incredible Wearables,” fitness monitors that track on-court steps. In March, he hosted the students at the team’s practice facility to test the wearables on the practice court and participate in a STEM-focused exercise incorporating basketball and computers. Allen also helped launch the team’s NETSTEM initiative, a program that uses basketball themes to teach kids about STEM topics and is provided to select schools at no cost. By the end of the 2018-19 school year, the program will be implemented in as many as 20 New York City schools and benefit more than 500 students.

Additionally, Allen has held back-to-school events for local Brooklyn youth for the past two years, providing them with free haircuts and school supplies. In November, he hosted his second annual Thanksgiving shopping spree for 25 kids from Ingersoll Community Center and Children of Promise, giving each participant a calculator, and a $100 budget to teach them budgeting and math skills as they picked out Thanksgiving essentials for their families. Allen has also made several visits to the Brooklyn Hospital Center to lift the spirits of young patients and attended the team’s Basketball Academy Youth Camps.

Fan voting for the 2018-19 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente will begin today on social media at 12 p.m. ET and conclude on Sunday, May 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

