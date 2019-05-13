2019 NBA Awards
2019 NBA Awards

2019 NBA Awards: Categories & Nominees

Third annual NBA Awards show will air on TNT on June 24

May 13, 2019 10:25 AM ET

The 2019 NBA Awards will air on June 24 on TNT. This page will be updated with a complete list of categories and nominees.

Fan Vote

Featured Awards

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player
Kia NBA Rookie of the Year
Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Kia NBA Sixth Man Award
Kia NBA Most Improved Player
NBA Coach of the Year
NBA Basketball Executive of the Year
NBA Sportsmanship Award
Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award
NBA All-Rookie Team
NBA All-Defensive Team
NBA Cares Community Assist Award

