2019 NBA Awards: Categories & Nominees

The 2019 NBA Awards will air on June 24 on TNT. This page will be updated with a complete list of categories and nominees.
Fan Vote
Vote for House of Highlights Moment of the Year
Featured Awards
Kia NBA Most Valuable Player
Kia NBA Rookie of the Year
Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Kia NBA Sixth Man Award
Kia NBA Most Improved Player
NBA Coach of the Year
NBA Basketball Executive of the Year
NBA Sportsmanship Award
Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award
NBA All-Rookie Team
NBA All-Defensive Team
NBA Cares Community Assist Award
We're going to need a taller mic. @SHAQ will host the 2019 #NBAAwards - June 24 on TNT. pic.twitter.com/59WRMLIWrf— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2019