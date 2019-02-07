NBA trade deadline buzz: Feb. 7, 2019

The NBA trade deadline day is here! A handful of deals have taken place already (which you can keep track of here) and as we close in on the official trade deadline (3 p.m. ET), talks of other deals will continue.

Keep up with the latest rumblings around the NBA -- and the latest deals that have been agreed to -- as in-season trading time wanes.

Randolph reportedly headed for buyout market

The memories of Zach Randolph as a Dallas Maverick won't last for very long, it seems. Per Marc Stein of The New York Times, the Mavericks are not necessitating that Randolph report to Dallas. He was one of the players -- Justin Jackson was the other -- whom the Mavs acquired in last night's trade with the Sacramento that sent Harrison Barnes to the Kings.

Per Stein:

Zach Randolph appears headed for what will be a sizable buyout market after Sacramento dealt him to Dallas in the Harrison Barnes deal. The Mavericks, I’m told, won’t necessitate that Randolph reports.

-- 8:56 a.m.

Report: Wolves looking to deal Teague, Dieng

To date, the Minnesota Timberwolves have struggled to gain traction in the Western Conference playoff race. They are 25-28 and sit in 12th place in the West and have dealt with a myriad of injuries all season long (as well as the early-season trading of Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia).

Minnesota can still make a push for the playoffs, and to do so they might consider a roster shake-up before today's deadline. Per Chris Hine of The Star Tribune, the Wolves are looking for a way to deal two veterans: guard Jeff teague and center Gorgui Dieng:

The trade deadline of 2 p.m. today is fast-approaching and the Wolves have remained quiet, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t been checking to see what deals might be out there to make. Specifically, the Wolves are looking for a way to move on from the contracts of point guard Jeff Teague and center Gorgui Dieng, according to league sources. The Wolves have other, more desirable trade chips if they want to cash some in — potentially at the cost of making a playoff push. They have multiple veterans on expiring contracts who might attract interest from teams contending for a title. Among them are guard Derrick Rose and forwards Taj Gibson, Anthony Tolliver and Luol Deng. After rarely playing earlier this season, Deng has shown in recent weeks he still has something left in the tank.

This season, Teague is averaging 11.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game in 30.3 minutes per game. He was signed by the Wolves in the summer of 2017 as a free agent and has a $19 million player option in 2019-20. Dieng, who averaging 5.6 ppg and 4.1 rpg in 13.6 mpg as a reserve for Minnesota, is under contract for two more seasons.

Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV in Minneapolis reports the Wolves have yet to see any traction on the trade front because of the kind of deals Dieng and Teague possess:

No traction yet for the #Twolves on the trade front. Teague and Dieng are tough contracts to move, and even Taj's big expiring number offers roadblocks. There's enough interest in Tolliver that I'd hope they can find a match in the next 6 1/2 hours.

-- 7:38 a.m. (Updated, 8:33 a.m.)

Celtics trying to stay in Davis loop

The Boston Celtics aren't on that reported preferred list of teams Anthony Davis would be willing to re-sign with should he be traded. However, they also know a lot can happen after 3 p.m. today if Davis ends up not being moved.

As such, they seemingly aren't knocking down the New Orleans Pelicans' door for Davis offers (in large part because they can't add Davis because of the "Rose Rule."). Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports the Celtics have assured New Orleans' management they will put together a large trade package for Davis in the summer (if he's still on the Pelicans). Still, the Celtics must overcome Davis' reported lack of interest in staying in Boston should he land there.

Here's more from Bulpett:

If Davis isn’t moved by the deadline and is still balking about a future with the Celts afterward, Danny Ainge’s offer could be weakened to reflect that uncertainty. In light of all that, there have been no hard and fast negotiations between the two clubs. The Pelicans were made aware of the Celts’ interest in Davis years ago, but it has been mainly to the degree of Ainge asking to be kept in the loop if he’s made available. Now that he is, the two sides have been investigating each other more deeply, and part of that involves whether AD will keep an open mind if he is dealt to a team other than the four he is said to desire (Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Bucks). There is no doubt the Celtics would, as July 1 approached, seek a better understanding from Davis’ camp, but it’s likely that almost nothing they could hear would deter them from making an attempt to acquire the All-Star.

-- 7:15 a.m.

Cavs reportedly still trying to deal Smith

In the past few days, the Cleveland Cavaliers have considerably thinned their roster a three-player deal on Feb. 4. Last night, they reportedly dealt the players they landed in the Hood deal (Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin IV) in a three-team trade with the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings.

The changes may not be done if Cleveland has its way, as it is looking to trade disgruntled veteran J.R. Smith before today's deadline. Smith has not been with the Cavs since late November, when the team announced it would look to trade him. He was unhappy with his role this season and made it known early on in 2018-19.

Here's more from Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com on Smith's trade market:

Even after agreeing to their fourth trade this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers stayed busy on deadline eve, looking to find a new home for exiled swingman JR Smith, and the front office will continue with that goal up until 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, league sources told cleveland.com. Smith, who hasn't played organized basketball since Nov. 19, 2018 and was recently spotted at Madison Square Garden as a fan, doesn't have nearly as much value as some of the other pieces the Cavs have moved recently. Finding a trade partner is "easier said than done," according to one source. ... The Cavs know that a Smith deal is a long shot. That's why they prioritized Kyle Korver, George Hill, Sam Dekker, Rodney Hood and Alec Burks -- all five players that have been traded already, netting the Cavs six second-round picks, two firsts and a couple of future expiring contracts that add to their asset chest.

-- 6:52 a.m.

The official trade deadline is less than 12 hours away, which puts the teams vying for Anthony Davis' services up against a clock ticking louder than before. While the Los Angeles Lakers have made reportedly made more than a few offers for Davis, they also have not heard much back from the New Orleans Pelicans on said offers.

Marc Stein of The New York Times reports that the New York Knicks are considered to be on equal footing now with the Lakers in terms of teams Davis would consider signing a long-term deal with were he traded there. However, as Stein reports, it doesn't look like Davis will be dealt before the 3 p.m. deadline.

Here's more from Stein:

Anthony Davis has the Knicks on equal footing with the Los Angeles Lakers as he considers what teams he would be willing to join on a long-term deal after securing a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, according to two people with knowledge of Davis’s thinking. A trade to any team did not appear imminent Wednesday night, as Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline drew near. But Davis’s recent request to be traded did not include a demand that the move happen before the deadline, according to the people, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation publicly. ... The Knicks are aware of Davis’s strong interest in playing in New York, according to the people. Either way, though, Davis is leaning toward playing out his current contract and becoming a free agent in July 2020 no matter where he is traded. ... Davis has missed six games with a finger injury but was seeking to play in both of New Orleans’ games this week. The Pelicans, however, opted to hold Davis out while working on trades and have not yet disclosed whether they plan to allow Davis to return to the lineup if he is not traded this week. Davis, according to a person with knowledge of his thinking, would like to play out the season with the Pelicans if no trade materializes before the deadline, despite the fact that the injury risk would be significant for both player and team.

Per Stein, Davis intends to enter 2020 free agency rather than sign an extension, even if he's traded to the Knicks, Lakers or one of his other preferred destinations (Clippers, Bucks).

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier on Wednesday that the Lakers were "running low on hope" for landing Davis.

Shams Charania of The Athletic shares his thoughts on Anthony Davis' future.

Read more about the latest here ...

-- 5:54 a.m.

The Kings are officially making a playoff push.

Wednesday night, as the Mavericks game against Charlotte moved into the fourth quarter, The Athletic's Shams Charania broke news that the Sacramento Kings were finalizing the acquisition of forward Harrison Barnes, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski quickly followed with details of the return package, which includes Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph.

The Mavericks confirmed the deal late Wednesday night, and also indicated they requested waivers on center Salah Mejri.

Read more here about the deal, which is expected to create a max salary slot for Dallas and open the Kings and Barnes to a possible long-term union.

-- 5:04 a.m.

LeBron sounds off on Barnes trade

One of the wildest stories from last night was the (literal) in-game trade the Dallas Mavericks pulled off that involved forward Harrison Barnes last night. While the news of it had the NBA world enraptured on social media, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James wasn't a huge fan of how it all went down.

He took to Instagram and vented about the trade, posting a video from last night's Mavs-Charlotte Hornets game in which news of the Barnes trade was being reported. Here's what James had to say in his post:

So let me guess this is cool cause they had to do what was best for the franchise right??? Traded this man while he was literally playing in the game and had ZERO idea. I’m not knocking who traded him because it’s a business and you have to do what you feel what’s best but I just want this narrative to start to get REAL/CHANGE and not when a player wants to be traded or leaves a Franchise that he’s a selfish/ungrateful player but when they trade you, release , waive, cut etc etc it’s best for them! I’m ok with both honestly, truly am. Just call a ♠️ a ♠️!!

-- 5 a.m.

Food for thought as big day begins ...

Anthony Davis is the No. 1 name on everyone's trade-deadline watch list and has been for a week-plus now. Yet what happens if the New Orleans Pelicans don't deal him by the 3 p.m. deadline?

The Boston Celtics have a wide array of assets to offer up in any deal, yet they are also just 5 1/2 games out of first place in the Eastern Conference. Is a deal something they must make in order to realize their Finals dreams?

The Memphis Grizzlies have been shopping Marc Gasol and Mike Conley for weeks now ... will they get a trade done for either (or both) of their franchise icons by today's deadline?

Thankfully, Tom Penn (the former VP of Basketball Operations for the Portland Trail Blazers) and David Griffin (the former GM of the Cleveland Cavaliers) were on NBA TV last night to help us dig into those questions ...

What happens in New Orleans if Anthony Davis is not dealt by Feb. 7?

Memphis continues to shop Marc Gasol and Mike Conley.

Should the Celtics make a move before the trade deadline?

-- 4:52 a.m.

Pelicans acquire Markieff Morris

The Washington Wizards, who already sent forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Bulls, are continuing to maneuver. Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported that Markieff Morris is headed to the New Orleans Pelicans in a deal that could hold significant financial ramifications for the Wizards' cap sheet moving forward. The deal was later announced by the Wizards and Pelicans.

In the deal, the Pelicans added Morris and a 2023 second-round pick while they sent forward Wesley Johnson to the Wizards.

The Athletic's David Aldridge followed with additional detail:

Wizards will send their own 2023 second-rounder to Pelicans along with Morris for Johnson. Washington officially now under the tax threshold for 2019-20 and thus won’t be subject to repeater taxes. Wizards just got a 2023 second-rounder tonight from Chicago in the Otto Porter deal, so they were comfortable sending their own ’23 pick to NO to help facilitate this deal.

“This trade gives us a veteran wing player and former first round pick in Wesley who will add experience and shooting to our bench,” Wizards president Ernie Grunfeld said in a statement. “Markieff was an important part of our team during his time here and we appreciate his contributions over the last four seasons.”

-- 11:24 p.m., Feb. 6 (Updated 4:37 a.m., Feb. 7)

Fresh off the news that John Wall will miss at least the next year following left Achilles surgery, the Wizards have officially shipped off another key piece of their core.

Washington has traded Otto Porter to Chicago in exchange for Bobby Portis, Jabari Parker and a protected 2023 second-round draft pick.

“We are bringing in two former first round picks who will give us frontcourt depth with their ability to play multiple positions,” Wizards president Ernie Grunfeld said in a statement. “The trade also provides us with an opportunity to continue to develop two promising young players while giving us future flexibility.”

Porter, who was drafted third overall in 2013, is averaging 12.6 points in 29 minutes per game while shooting 45.7 percent overall and 36.9 percent from 3-point range.

-- 7:55 p.m., Feb. 6

