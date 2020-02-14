Youth Spotlight - John Arroyo

For this month’s OMYBA Spotlight we speak with John Arroyo. John is one of the founders of The Skills Center, an organization that focuses on youth development on and off the court. In this Q&A we discuss youth basketball, Magic memories and all-time NBA teams.

John, tell us about your background and experience with the game of basketball.

I grew up in a military household. My parents are from Puerto Rico and at the age of 18 my father joined the Army. Growing up in a military family can present challenges with constantly moving. However, that strengthened our bond and we have always been close and supportive of each other. I was born in Germany, and later lived in Holland for 6 years. I completed high school in Oklahoma after moving from Europe my junior year. My father and mother were always supportive and hardly missed a sporting event. After high school I went on to play college basketball for 4 years at Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma. Upon the conclusion of my final season, I became a graduate assistant for the university while simultaneously pursuing my master’s degree.

Growing up I enjoyed participating in youth sports and later found an interest in coaching. My father is an amazing role model and has always enjoyed coaching, teaching and helping kids. This is a driving factor in my commitment to youth sports. In 1998 I became involved with the YMCA Midnight Basketball League, a program to help keep kids off the street and out of trouble while at the same time providing an outlet through basketball. With knowing what my father did for so many kids and seeing the impact I had with the Midnight League I knew youth basketball would always be in my life! It brings great joy to give back through the game I love. To this very day my father coaches with The Skills Center and is also an assistant coach on a travel team that I coach for my son.

Were you involved in youth sports growing up? If so, what sports did you participate in?

I was involved in various sports from soccer, baseball, track, cross country but ultimately fell in love with basketball at an early age!

What initially drew your interest to playing?

My brother, Moad, was already playing in the Jr. Magic program and this drew my attention and interest. When he first started playing it seemed very fun so I also decided to give it a try.

When are your leagues offered throughout the year? Age ranges? Coed?

The Skills Center offers three leagues each year- fall, spring and summer. Ages range from 3 to 18 years old and the leagues are all co-ed.

Where are your games played?

Games and practices are held at The Skills Center facility as well as a Springhill Community Center in Tampa. Our relationship with the city of Tampa is a fruitful and strong partnership.

The Skills Center is so much more than youth basketball. Would you mind telling us about your organization’s mission, values and goals?

We’re a sports-based, youth development organization. We promote sports intentionally infused with life skills and academics, pursuing a purposeful development of young minds. In addition to this, we’re a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization and our full focus is on creating academic & leadership success through the power of sports. We also offer after-school programs, free tutoring, gender specific programming, life skills, travel basketball and free ACT/SAT Prep

What are some of the aspects that make The Skills Center a great destination for local youth?

In Tampa we provide a quality sports program that is academic and life skills based with positive coaches and professionals who understand the game but more importantly youth development. The Skills Center has created a family environment that welcomes all, regardless of race, gender or financial status.

What’s your favorite part of the role you serve with The Skills Center?

Knowing that I can make an impact in the life of a child on any given day! I love to help and provide a positive forum for our youth.

Do you have any special memories related to taking your participants to an Orlando Magic game?

One of the best memories was when our kids were chosen to join 321 Hype during quarter breaks. They were able to shoot and throw shirts while hyping the crowd up. Just seeing the look on the kids’ faces was amazing. I also think fondly of when they got to play on the actual court at halftime like they were NBA stars!

The NBA All-Star game is this month. Who would be the starting five on your all-time NBA team and your all-time Magic team?

I love All-Star weekend! My son and I go every year and look forward to this year’s trip to Chicago.

All-time NBA:

PG- Magic Johnson

SG- Michael Jordan

SF- Kobe Bryant

C- Shaquille O’Neil

All-time Magic team:

PG- Penny Hardaway

SG - Tracey McGrady

SF - Nick Anderson

PF- Dwight Howard

C- Shaquille O’Neil

Lastly, if someone is interested in The Skills Center what is the best way to learn more about potential involvement?

They can contact me directly at (813) 391-2841 or visit our website at www.theskillscenter.org. We also are very active on Facebook.