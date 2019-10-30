Vucevic Looks to Get Back on Track Against Knicks

ORLANDO – Things can turn around quickly in the NBA, as coaches and players are fond of saying throughout long seasons, and no one hopes to turn things around quicker right now than Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic.

Vucevic, an all-star last season and one of only three players in franchise history to average at least 20 points and 12 rebounds, is coming off the worst shooting night of his career in Monday’s 104-95 loss in Toronto. After making just one of 13 shots against the Raptors, Vucevic got in extra shooting practice and film work on the Magic’s day off on Tuesday. Understandably, the 7-foot center can’t wait for Orlando’s game against the New York Knicks to start tonight at the Amway Center (tip time: 7 p.m., TV: Fox Sports Florida).

``A lot of it is just about making shots because I feel we’re getting good shots for the most part,’’ Vucevic said, referring to both the shooting struggles of himself and his teammates. ``We’re good looks we made all last year, but we’ve struggled in the first three games. We just have to make them and break out of this. I think one good game could really help us. The good thing is we’re still getting good shots and now we’ve just got to make them.’’

Early-season offensive struggles, something the Magic hoped they would be able to avoid with 12 players back from last season’s roster, have played a major role in the team’s 1-2 start.

In their opening win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Magic shot 43 percent overall but made just nine of 30 3-point shots. Then, things proceeded to get even worse offensively in losses to Atlanta (35.4 percent shooting and five of 31 from 3-point range) and Toronto (38.2 percent shooting and 12 of 39 from 3-point range). Those numbers have the Magic at or near the bottom of the NBA in most major offensive categories – 29thin scoring (96.0), 30thin field goal percentage (38.7 percent), 30thin 3-point shooting (26 percent) and 30thin offensive rating (93.8 points per 100 possessions).

But, as Magic guard/forward Evan Fournier pointed out, things can sometimes turn around very quickly in the NBA. He’s hopeful that the Magic’s offensive flow turns around quickly, starting with tonight’s game against the rebuilding Knicks (1-3).

``It always feels good to make your shots because it gives you confidence, it gives you flow and it gives you rhythm,’’ said Fournier, who showed signs of breaking out of an early slump by scoring 11 of his 18 points in Monday’s second half. ``Basically, (making shots) helps you with everything.’’

New York dropped its first three games – versus San Antonio, Brooklyn and Boston – but notched its first win on Monday by rallying past the Chicago Bulls. Bobby Portis scored 28 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:47 remaining, to lead the Knicks back after a slow start to the night.

The Knicks will be without point guard Elfrid Payton, who injured his right hamstring in Monday’s victory over Chicago. Payton played 281 games from 2014-18 while a member of the Magic, but he has since bounced around the NBA while playing for the Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans and Knicks.

New York might also be without Dennis Smith Jr. and Reggie Bullock tonight as both guards are dealing with deaths in the family.

Vucevic had his struggles in Toronto during the playoffs last spring, but his shooting woes on Monday night were highly uncharacteristic for him during regular-season action. He missed five times on point-blank looks from inside the restricted area, whiffed five other times on mid-range looks and hit just one of three tries from beyond the 3-point arc.

Unlike most players who start poorly and never recover, Vucevic made his second try of the game – a 25-foot 3-pointer from the left wing. However, his only scoring the rest of the way were two free throws in the second quarter.

Vucevic, who missed his final 11 shots and didn’t play in the fourth quarter, finished with five points, 12 rebounds and two assists. Last season he scored in double figures in 78 of 80 regular-season games, falling short only on Dec. 10 in Dallas (8 points) and Dec. 23 against Miami (eight points).

As he promised he would do following the ugly performance in Toronto, Vucevic spent part of his Tuesday working on his shot at the Magic’s practice facility.

``Regardless of what kind of game you have, working on your game is something you stay consistent with because you have to work on your shooting,’’ Vucevic said. ``When the game starts and you see one or two shots go through (the rim) or you get an easy one, it can get your going. It’s nothing to crazy about it because it was just one game.’’

Vucevic said it’s important for his team to break out of its offensive slump so that it can take advantage of a schedule that will see it play nine of the first 12 games at the Amway Center. Dating back to last season, Orlando has won 10 straight games at home – its longest such home winning spree since it won 11 over the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons.

Tonight’s game is the start of a three-game home stand and difficult challenges against Milwaukee (Friday) and Denver (Saturday) loom in the coming days.

``It’s much easier when you start the season on a positive note and not have to fight from behind,’’ said Vucevic, referring to last season when Orlando had to go 22-9 down the stretch to make up for a 20-31 start. ``In the NBA, things can turn around quickly. We just don’t want to get into a hole and have to fight extra hard to get out of it. So, hopefully, we can take care of home court. With eight of 10 at home, if we can get some wins that will really help us and get things going the right way.’’

