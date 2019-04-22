Turnovers Continue to be a Problem for Magic This Series

ORLANDO - During the regular season, the Raptors were one of the best in the league at cashing in on opponent live-ball turnovers.

The Magic, on the other hand, did a great job taking care of the ball.

Something had to give this series.

Through four games, Toronto has been the team capitalizing on its key strength.

The Raptors have scored 73 points off turnovers, which is tied with the Sixers for the second most so far in this year’s playoffs.

The Magic have coughed the ball up 61 times, which is extremely uncharacteristic of them considering they ranked fifth in the league in limiting turnovers during the regular season.

Toronto's defense has been swarming. The Raptors’ length, speed and versatility has prevented the Magic from executing the way they want on offense. They are deflecting away a ton of passes, doing an excellent job closing out on the perimeter and stripping the ball away from drivers.

Something else the Raptors have done extremely well throughout this series is play inside-out. Among all playoff teams, Toronto has made the most 3-pointers off kick-out passes, which isn’t much of a surprise considering it also made the most during the regular season.

Orlando has created plenty of good looks off kick-out passes, too, but unlike Toronto hasn’t been able to convert as often. The Magic have attempted a league playoff-high 59 threes off kick-outs, per Second Spectrum tracking data, but have made just 28.8 percent of those tries.

If in Game 5 they can find a way to cut down on turnovers and make more of their kick-out threes, the Magic will have a chance to avoid elimination. Considering these were two areas the Magic excelled at throughout the regular season, it’s reasonable to believe they can turn these struggles into strengths.