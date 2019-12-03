Tonight's Game in Nation's Capital Will Be Emotional for Fultz

WASHINGTON, D.C. – For the first time since he made his NBA debut in October of 2017, Markelle Fultz will play tonight in Washington, D.C., which isn’t far from where he grew up and much of his family still lives.

Considering all that’s happened since that night with a career-threatening shoulder injury and a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Orlando Magic, the dynamic point guard figures the magnitude of the moment tonight will be highly emotional for him.

``Definitely (emotional),’’ said Fultz, a native of Upper Marlboro, Md., who used to attend occasional NBA games in Washington, D.C. as a kid. ``Any time I play at home and get to see family that doesn’t get to see me play all the time, and family and friends too, it should be (nice).’’

The Magic (8-11) will be trying to beat the Wizards (6-12) for a second time this season and nab a rare victory in Washington, D.C. Despite winning 42 games and reaching the playoffs last season, Orlando struggled against the rebuilding Wizards and dropped three of the four meetings. The Magic lost both games in Washington last season and they have suffered defeats on their last five trips to the nation’s capital.

Orlando and Washington are almost polar opposites in how they are constructed and how they try to win games. The Magic rank second in the NBA in points allowed per game (101.9), 12th in field goal percentage allowed (44.4 percent) and seventh in 3-point percentage allowed (34 percent), while Washington is 30th in points allowed (122.7), 30th in field goal percentage allowed (49.3 percent) and 27th in 3-point percentage allowed (37.6 percent). Offensively, the Wizards rank third in the league in scoring (118.8), fourth in field goal percentage (47.6 percent) and sixth in 3-point shooting (37.3 percent) – areas where the Magic struggle and rank 29th in scoring (101), 29th in overall shooting (42.3 percent) and 29th in 3-point accuracy (31.2 percent).

``It’s about getting our defense set because they score at the rim – they’re fifth (in the NBA) in scoring at the rim – and it’s their 3-point shooting,’’ Magic coach Steve Clifford said. ``Offensively, they’re scary because they stretch you out with all their shooting on the floor. And they’ve got guys who can drive the ball to the basket as well. So, you’ve got to do all of it.’’

Orlando will once again be without all-star center Nikola Vucevic (ankle sprain) and key reserve Al-Farouq Aminu (knee injury), but Michael Carter-Williams, who injured his hip on Nov. 17 and has missed the past six games, will be active to play.

Carter-Williams will give Orlando another rangy defensive weapon to throw at Wizards all-star guard Bradley Beal, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 28 points per game.

The Magic defeated Washington 125-121 back on Nov. 17, but not before Beal battered them for 34 points. Orlando won that night largely because of the dazzling play of Fultz, who buried his first two 3-point shots when Washington backed off and he ended up scoring a career-best 19 points. Late in the night, Fultz sealed the victory by stealing a Beal pass, knocking it away from Washington guard Isaiah Thomas and dunking over forward Davis Bertans.

In 19 games – tied for the most he’s ever played in an NBA season as he dealt with a Thoracic Outlet Syndrome injury in his right shoulder the previous two years – the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Fultz is averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals while shooting 49.5 percent overall, 21.6 percent (eight of 37) from 3-point range and 80 percent from the free throw line.

Those numbers are even better over the last five games when Fultz has used his size and quickness to carve up foes in the paint. In Sunday’s defeat of Golden State, Fultz had 18 drives into the paint without a turnover in 30 minutes. In addition to his 14 points and six assists, he had two baskets in the final three minutes that gave Orlando a lead it would not surrender.

``(The driving ability) is fueling my game a lot, but I think it’s more so helping the team than me,’’ said Fultz, whose 16.6 drives per game since Nov. 23 rank fifth in the NBA over that time frame. ``It’s about what I have to do to help the team win and that’s penetrating and getting open shots for my teammates and myself. That’s a part of my game that I feel like I can do a lot, so I’m going to keep putting pressure on the rim.’’

Fultz, 21, said there’s no added pressure on him being back in the area where he became a high school superstar while playing at the famed DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Md. Later, he got advice and became friends with Wizards’ stars John Wall and Beal – mentorships that he credits with helping him make it to the NBA.

When he first played in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 18, 2017 while with the 76ers, he had 10 points, three rebounds and an assist in 18 minutes in his NBA debut. He still recalls that moment fondly because of the swirl of emotions he was feeling at the time.

``That was my first game in the league, and I had a lot of people here. Of course, being back in D.C. for the first time since I got drafted, that was huge for me,’’ he recalled. ``I haven’t played here since, so it should be fun to go out on that court and be in front of my hometown.’’

Fultz travelled back to his boyhood home in Maryland on Monday night after the Magic arrived in Washington, D.C. and was able to see many of the family and friends he’s been away from for months. Tonight, he’ll play in front of them and try to show off the progress he’s made as a dynamic point guard for the Magic.

``I got to see my family and friends (on Monday night) and there will be a lot of long-time friends here (at tonight’s game) from the area,’’ Fultz said. ``And I’m sure there will be a lot of people who I didn’t know was coming as well.

``One thing I like about a lot of my family friends is that they get their own tickets and I’m just getting them postgame passes,’’ he added. ``They try to just let me worry about basketball and I appreciate that.’’

