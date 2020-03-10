Tonight's Fultz vs. Morant Matchup Will Be Exciting to Watch

MEMPHIS – Playing the point guard position, arguably the NBA’s deepest and most talented spot because of the bevy of playmakers there both young and old, Markelle Fultz is well aware that he won’t get many nights to simply take it easy.

On a trip where Fultz has already faced off against D’Angelo Russell and Russell Westbrook – and played particularly well both times – the Orlando Magic’s dynamic playmaker will do battle against Rookie of the Year favorite Ja Morant tonight in Memphis.

``Every night you’ve got somebody new, and that’s the beauty of the game,’’ Fultz said of tonight’s challenge versus Morant. ``I love being a competitor, I love playing and every night that I come out there I’ve got to bring my best.’’

Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NBA draft who has revived his career following two years derailed by a shoulder injury, will square off against Morant, the No. 2 pick from last June’s NBA Draft, when the Magic (29-35) and Grizzlies (32-32) face off at 8 p.m. ET from Memphis’ FedEx Forum.

Orlando and Memphis are fighting for playoff positioning with both of them sitting in the No. 8 spots in the Eastern and Western Conferences. The Magic are a half-game back of Brooklyn (29-34) for the coveted No. 7 seed in the East, while the Grizzlies are trying to stave off a charge by Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans (28-36).

With all that on the line, Morant said his focus is on the bigger picture and not just his one-on-one matchup against Fultz.

``I’m happy for (Fultz) and I heard that he’s playing well and it’s a blessing, but my focus is Grizzlies-Magic and not Ja and Markelle,’’ said Morant, who has been a driving force behind Memphis’ surprising season by averaging team highs in points (17.6) and assists (7.0).

Orlando’s focus is on trying to wrap up its four-game road trip with a 3-1 bang. The Magic dropped a 116-113 heartbreaker in Miami in the opener of the four-game, eight-night trip, but they have since rebounded by routing Minnesota and Houston. On Sunday in Houston, Orlando built a lead as large as 32 points and ultimately won 126-106.

``To go 3-1 would be huge for us, and that’s what we’re aiming for,’’ said Magic defensive ace Michael-Carter Williams, who will undoubtedly spend time guarding Morant tonight. ``Every game right now is important for us so going 3-1 on this trip would definitely be a big thing.’’

Fultz was a major factor in the past two games when he torched Minnesota for 24 points and five assists on stellar 11-of-14 shot-making. He was just as good, if not better, on Sunday in Houston when he had 18 points, five assists and two second-half 3-pointers to blunt a brief Rockets’ rally.

Playing his best basketball of the season of late, the 21-year-old Fultz has boosted his nightly production to 12 points, 5.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals a game. Against Morant, Fultz said he will try and keep things the same as when he recently faced Russell and Westbrook – use his size and power to get into the lane in hopes of creating looks for either himself or others.

``Same thing – be aggressive on both ends of the floor, make (Morant) guard me and on the defensive end try to limit his space and his plays,’’ said Fultz, who has averaged 21 points, 7.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds in the three games that Evan Fournier (sprained right elbow) has missed as he’s looked to take on more of the scoring and ball-handling loads. ``(Morant) can make very creative plays and he’s got a very high IQ. It should be good, it’s a good challenge and he’s one of the top point guards coming up right now. So, I’m excited.’’

