Terrence Ross the NBA's Best Right Now In Particular Scoring Category

MINNEAPOLIS – Is the Orlando Magic’s Terrence Ross the best off-screen shooter in the NBA today?

The stats say he is, as the eight-year NBA veteran currently leads the league in off-screen points. Entering Friday’s action, he had accumulated 260 off-screen points, 61 more than the Brooklyn Nets’ Joe Harris, the player with the second most.

Ross is on pace to become just the eighth player since 2015 to rack up over 300 off-screen points in a season. The others to do it in this period are Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Paul George, J.J. Redick, Bradley Beal, Bojan Bogdanovic and Harris.

The Magic’s sharpshooter has been scorching hot since the All-Star break, knocking down 50.7 percent of his 3-point attempts in Orlando’s eight games during this stretch. He drilled two of his four 3-point tries as part of his 16-point performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Ross made history last season when he became the first player ever to make 200 or more threes in a season without starting in a single game. Could he possibly repeat that this year?

It’s definitely within reach. With 19 games to play, Ross will need to make 47 more to reach 200. That means he would have to average 2.47 of them per game the rest of the year, slightly less than his 2.51 season average to this point.

One of the keys for Ross, a career 37 percent 3-point shooter, in getting clean looks from downtown are the screens his teammates set for him. Nikola Vucevic, always a solid screener throughout his career, has helped free up Ross many times this year. Ross, per Second Spectrum tracking data, has made a shade under 40 percent of his 3-point attempts when Orlando’s starting center set an off-ball screen for him.