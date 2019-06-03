Tacko Fall Works Out For Magic

ORLANDO - Two years ago after his sophomore season at the University of Central Florida, center Tacko Fall – who is now listed at 7-foot-7 – tested the NBA Draft waters.

One of the teams he worked out for at that time was the Orlando Magic, an organization he says gave him plenty of advice and encouragement.

Fall decided to return to school, a decision that allowed him to enhance and sharpen his skills in college before auditioning for NBA teams again in the future.

Staying at UCF for another two years helped the native of Dakar, Senegal become a better all-around player. Although his stats didn’t drastically change during his junior and senior campaigns, he was a much better team defender and was more efficient on the other end.

A little over two months after helping the Knights advance to the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament before losing a heartbreaker to the stacked Duke Blue Devils, Fall was back on the Amway Center practice court, looking to show the Magic exactly how much better he is now than he was in 2017 when they last saw him in their facility.

“I feel like I move a lot better than I did back then,” said Fall, who played at nearby Liberty Christian Prep in Tavares, Fla. before going to UCF. “I’m in better shape. Offensively, I’m more patient. Defensively, I’m a lot quicker, which is how I change games.”

The 23-year-old also feels he is now a much better free throw shooter after working with well-respected NBA skills trainer Drew Hanlen, who has coached several other notable young players, including Fall’s good friend Mo Bamba. Fall shot just 36.2 percent from the line during his senior year and 43.2 percent throughout his time at UCF.

Aside from his improved fundamentals, what stands out most about Fall, without much surprise, is his wingspan, which measured at 8 feet, 2.25 inches, the highest mark ever recorded at the NBA Draft Combine. Bamba’s 7-foot-10 wingspan recorded at last year’s combine was previously the longest.

With teams always in need of long, versatile defenders, Fall is confident that his physical tools and experience will help him make an immediate impact on any organization that drafts him.

It would be a dream come true, he says, if Orlando chooses him considering how connected he already is to this area.

“I can’t express how happy I would be,” he said. “It’s right down the road. I have family here. My mom came here earlier so she is already familiar with the area. I know a lot of people here. I will have a great support system. I have friends on the team. Mo is here. My teammates at UCF. It’s a great situation.”

Fall was among several draft hopefuls to showcase their skills in front of Magic basketball personnel on Monday. Kentucky’s Keldon Johnson and Stanford’s KZ Okpala, two prospects many have projected to go in the first round, were two of them.

Johnson, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound wing who played one year for the Wildcats, has an explosive first step and NBA 3-point range while possessing the necessary traits to be a hard-nosed defender at the next level. He had a few noteworthy performances at Kentucky, including scoring 23 points against Duke and 21 against North Carolina.

“They (the Magic) have a great organization, I think they have all the right pieces to be successful,” said the 19-year-old, who, like Fall, is good friends with Bamba. “They have a great front office and great surrounding crew. It’s just great all around. I think they are a wonderful organization.”

Okpala, meanwhile, made a big jump from his first to second year at Stanford, where he averaged 16.8 points and 5.7 rebounds this past season. At 6-foot-9, 215 pounds, the 20-year-old’s blend of size and skill makes him an intriguing prospect heading into June 20’s draft.

The others in Orlando for Monday’s workouts were Darius Bazley, who bypassed college and trained on his own while interning at New Balance, Wake Forest’s Jalen Hoard, Florida State’s Terance Mann, Yale’s Miye Oni, Kansas State’s Barry Brown, Virginia’s Kyle Guy, Georgetown’s Kaleb Johnson, who is Keldon’s older brother, IPFW’s John Konchar and Iowa State’s Cameron Lard.