Steve Clifford Urges Everyone to Get Involved and Help Initiate Social Change

ORLANDO - Just like when he breaks down a foe, formulates a game plan or simply wants to better educate himself on a topic, Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford has studied, researched and contemplated in recent weeks in an effort to better understand the racial inequities that have led to nationwide protests and a strong push for change.

After also talking with many of the players on the Magic, Clifford’s response to the Black Lives Matter movement that has swept the nation since the shocking death of George Floyd has been this: He feels everyone must continue pushing for change that will eventually result in equality for all, while also holding themselves accountable to do what’s right.

``To me, what’s happened in the two weeks since what happened with George Floyd in Minneapolis … as troubling as that (Floyd death) was, you have to feel good about the response that we’ve had as citizens in this country,’’ said Clifford, who took a break in the preparation for the NBA’s return to discuss the topic that consumed the nation for the past two weeks.

``There have been issues with racism and police accountability for a long time and the only way that we’re going to be able to bring about the right amount of change and the right type of change is if we all get involved,’’ Clifford said. ``When you study (racial inequality), there’s so much information that you can pull up and read about and educate yourself. You can read the history of it and all the data. I’ve just been trying to take time every day to learn more about this movement.

``It’s not all just on our national government; things have to change locally,’’ Clifford continued. ``And as citizens, if we want our country to be better – and there’s seems to be an urgency of everybody wanting to be involved – we all have to do what we can individually to help. We all will have a platform, and I’m hoping that everyone will take advantage of it. Again, the response in the country has been positive and we have to keep it going.’’

While he remains extremely mindful of the current climate in the country today, Clifford is excited and encouraged by the NBA’s announcement last week that it will tentatively resume its suspended season on July 31 at Disney World near Orlando. The 2019-20 season has been on hold since March 11 when the league shut down in hopes of helping fans, players, coaches and staffers stay safe from the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the world. Now, following a three-month layoff, the NBA appears on the verge of a return.

Under the construct of the NBA’s plan to return, 22 teams – including the 30-35 Magic – will play eight ``seeding’’ games in a campus environment at Disney’s Wide World of Sports that won’t include fans in attendance. Next, one or two play-in series could potentially be played for the final playoff spots in the Eastern and Western Conferences. Then, the playoffs with four rounds of best-of-seven series play will be held and could potentially run as long as Oct. 12.

For Clifford, whose Magic were among the hottest teams in the NBA at the time of the stoppage, there’s tremendous excitement and relief in knowing that the season and the playoffs will be played in the coming months. Orlando is hopeful that it can regain the form and chemistry that helped it win three games in a row, six of nine and eight of 12 in the weeks prior to the shutdown.

``I think that it puts it in a different place for all of us, maybe even more so for the players,’’ Clifford said of the NBA formalizing plans for workouts, training camp and the conclusion of the regular season in the coming weeks. ``There’s more certainty now that we are going to play again. Our guys have been terrific with the way that they’ve worked out on their own before they could get back into the facility. Our strength coach, Nathan Spencer, has been really pleased with the attendance that we’ve had since the arena has been opened back up and the way that the guys have been working.’’

Clifford lauded his players for the manner in which they have worked to stay in shape and keep their basketball skills sharp during the time off from basketball. Second-year center Mo Bamba, for example, recently revealed that he’s added 28 pounds of mostly muscle by working out daily with the Magic’s lifting program and greatly improving the quality of his diet. Clifford is hopeful that the collective mindset of Orlando’s players will help the team tackle the transition to getting back into basketball.

``No question about it, our guys have taken staying ready seriously,’’ Clifford said. ``The pandemic, it’s nobody’s fault, but our guys were disappointed because we were playing our best basketball. But, speaking with the players, they were all motivated to stay active during the break and hopeful that we would get another chance like this. Now, we’ll have an opportunity and hopefully we can take advantage of it.’’

Still, Clifford feels there will be a time of tremendous transition for the Magic and all other NBA teams as they try to carefully work their way back into game shape while avoiding injuries. Because this return following an extended break is basically unprecedented in the NBA, Clifford said he and his staff will have to be prepared to read, react and adjust on a daily basis once full team practices again in the coming weeks.

``I think there are a lot of challenges,’’ he said. ``We won’t be as ready as we were for training camp. This may be more like the beginning of a September, in my opinion. For example, last September, we did eight optional workouts where it’s two approximately hours with conditioning and three-on-three games and everything that is allowable by NBA rules. Then, in the off days, guys would go five-on-five.

``So, to be honest, we won’t be anywhere near that when we get there for the start of team practice,’’ Clifford added. ``That’s what’s making this challenging for all of the coaches. This will be different; figuring out the best way to do the training-camp aspect will be critical. We’ve been meeting on this stuff as a staff and I’ve been talking a lot about it with (Magic High Performance Director) David Tenney, who has great perspective on it. Some of it will just be start, read if it’s going well and then be ready to make adjustments.’’

Never one to simply be content with the status quo, Clifford has tried to use the additional time on his hands in recent months without basketball to work on improving himself and the Magic. Recently, Clifford took part in an NBA coaching workshop set up by the NBA Coaches’ Association President Rick Carlisle, who doubles as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. Carlisle arranged Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin – a two-time Super Bowl champion – to appear virtually and discuss his views on coaching and how to best reach players.

``One of the questions that (Mike Tomlin) was asked was, `How do you measure yourself as a coach?’’’ Clifford recalled. ``He said, `It’s simple, you watch the film carefully. You can do whatever you want or listen to people (for suggestions), but there’s one way to know how your players are responding: Turn on the film and watch it carefully.’ The answers are there on the film.’’

In addition to devoting a couple hours of a day to film study of his team and potential playoff opponents for the Magic, Clifford has also been working on self-improvement aspects during the three-month break from basketball. Just as he’s done while studying race relations and basketball, Clifford has been delving into ways to make himself a more effective and efficient coach in the days, weeks and months ahead in this season.

``I like reading about history, but I read this morning from a book called, `Organize Tomorrow Today,’ and it’s very well done with thoughts on ways that you can maximize the purpose of your day,’’ Clifford said. ``For all of us, that’s an important thing. You read the first chapter and a lot of the things they talk about is we can feel like we had a productive day, but actually didn’t attack the most important things that we wanted to get done on our agendas. I do that all the time where I might get five or six things done, but maybe the most important thing that you wanted to do got away from you.

``What the author talks about is prioritize three things a day, and when you do that, you have a better chance of being locked into those three things and making them a priority. I constantly make lists – I’ve got to do this, I want to talk to this player, study this tape, I want to talk to this coach, and I want to do whatever. But what happens is when you have a list of seven or eight things, and you don’t prioritize them – it’s not like you aren’t working or not trying to be productive – but I’ll be on the way home and realize that I didn’t get to talking to a player about something that happened the night before. You’re driving home and saying, `First thing tomorrow, I’ve got to do that.’ So, it’s all about prioritizing the things that are most important and I think that can be really helpful for all of us.’’

