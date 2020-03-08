Steve Clifford Back on the Bench; Markelle Fultz Plays Against Rockets

HOUSTON – While he wholeheartedly admits that he must be more stringent in taking care of his individual health, Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford said that there’s a new twist to the NBA schedule that could be contributing to coaches being more fatigued from time to time throughout the marathon-like regular season.

Clifford, 58, was forced to leave the Magic’s bench midway through the third quarter of Orlando’s 132-118 victory over Minnesota on Friday because of dizziness. Tests later revealed that Clifford was dehydrated – the product of not eating because of a lingering illness he had been suffering from recently. A particularly taxing stretch of the schedule, where the Magic will have played seven times in 12 nights, could have been a contributing factor to Clifford being unable to shake his illness.

The NBA has worked diligently in recent years to reduce the number of times teams are forced to play games on consecutive nights, or back-to-backs, as they are commonly known as in professional basketball. This season, NBA teams will play an average of 12.4 back-to-backs a game – down slightly from last season (13.3) and down significantly from five seasons ago (19.3).

The Magic have just 11 back-to-back sets of games this – the fewest in the 31-year history of the franchise and tied with Milwaukee, Indiana, Brooklyn, Houston, Golden State and Utah for the fewest in the NBA. The problem with fewer back-to-backs, however, is that teams now play on an every-other-day basis more often and the gaps with two and three days between games has been greatly reduced. That change, Clifford said, has been an adjustment to coaching lifers such as himself.

``I got a text from a number of coaches and it’s funny (that they mentioned), not playing as many back-to-backs is something we all like better and it’s better for the players and it was a great move for the league,’’ said Clifford, who has worked at the NBA level since 2000. ``But what it does lead to is we don’t get two days off between games as much. One, you just don’t get a day off where you can refresh and regroup and you’re not up until whatever time and working late. That part of it wears you out even more, I think.

``The other part of it is it gets harder for your team to make progress because we don’t practice-practice anymore and there’s more days like (Orlando’s session on Saturday) where you just do some skill work, you work on maybe one or two things and you move on,’’ Clifford continued. ``It used to be when you played back-to-back, the next day would a day off and the next day you could do contact (in practice) and five-on-five. But, look, the NBA has always been a grind and I know this: 58 (years old) is a lot different than 55 (years old) was.’’

FULTZ’S CRAMPS: Point guard Markelle Fultz was a late addition to the injury list on Sunday with tightness in his right calf, but he still started after successfully loosening the muscle up prior to tipoff.

Fultz, who had 24 points on Friday in Minnesota, had to leave that game late in the fourth quarter because of a cramp in his right calf muscle. It’s the third time this season – and the second time since the break for the NBA All-Star Game – that Fultz has had to leave a game because of issues with leg cramps.

Fultz, 21, said he has struggled with leg cramps since he was a young teenager starting out in basketball at the AAU level. He said the issue is more related to his exertion level than his hydration levels, and through the years he’s tried several things to lessen his likelihood of cramping up during games.

``I’ve been catching cramps since AAU and high school from playing so much, but it’s because of the exertion that I put out and they’re always locking up,’’ said Fultz, who had a heating pad wrapped around his calf muscle prior to tipoff. ``I hydrate and there’s more to it than that. I’m used to it. Every game, when I’m hooping and going at it, I tend to catch one every now and then.’’

While he’s heard plenty about old-school remedies such as potassium pills and bananas, Fultz has found a slightly unorthodox remedy that seems to cure his cramps when they hit during games.

``My trick is mustard (because of the salt content). I like doing a little shot of mustard because that usually helps the fastest,’’ said Fultz, who noted that his cramps almost always come in his calf muscles and only come when he’s playing basketball. ``But, right now, I’m just figuring out my body because I haven’t played (this many NBA games) in a long time. I’m trying to make little adjustments without making too big of (changes) that messes up other things. I’m still learning.’’

Fultz has revitalized his career this season after missing nearly all of his first two NBA seasons because of a thoracic outlet syndrome ailment in his right shoulder. This season, he has averaged 11.9 points, a team-high 5.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.29 steals in 62 games (57 starts). He’s scored in double figures 43 times and at least 20 points six times. Also, he’s set new career highs in points (25), assists (14), rebounds (11) and steals (six) this season with the Magic.

VUCEVIC VERSUS SMALL BALL: The Houston Rockets, Orlando’s opponent on Sunday, shocked many in the league prior to the trade deadline when they traded away center Clint Capela and down-sized to a starting lineup with no player taller than 6-foot-9.

In essence, Rockets’ coach Mike D’Antoni has tried to maximize the one-on-one abilities of star guards James Harden and Russell Westbrook by surrounding them with 3-point shooters to create more isolation and drive lanes. By eliminating their roster of big men that post up or roll to the rim, the Rockets have opened up the middle of the floor for playmakers such as Harden and Westbrook to operate.

However, the shift away from size occasionally backfires such as last week in New York when the Rockets were outrebounded by 31 boards. On Saturday in Charlotte, the Rockets’ reliance on 3-point shooting also backfired as they fell into a 20-0 hole, never led and never recovered in a 108-99 loss to the Hornets.

In recent years, the Magic have encountered similar game plans to the one that the Rockets now employ, and they were able to have success against it because of the versatility that 7-foot center Nikola Vucevic has. Two of his best games of last season came against a

Los Angeles Lakers’ team that tried to guard the Magic big man with forwards. Vucevic did a similar thing on Friday against a Minnesota when it went ``small’’ after center Naz Reid got into early foul trouble. Vucevic ultimately battered the Timberwolves for 28 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

Vucevic said it is important for him – and others on the Magic – to make teams pay for trying to get away with downsizing against them.

``It’s going to be a different sort of game because a lot of time when teams downsize it’s only for a couple of minutes here and there in the game,’’ Vucevic said. ``It will be a different look having to defend a wing man. Offensively, I’ll have a mismatch, but they switch a lot, so it will be something we’ll have to figure out as we play. But there are definitely some things that we can take advantage of against those smaller lineups.’’

UP NEXT: Orlando’s four-game, eight-night road trip comes to a conclusion on Tuesday night in Memphis when it faces the surprising Grizzles at Fed Ex Forum.

Orlando defeated Memphis 118-86 back on Nov. 8 at the Amway Center. In that game, Vucevic hammered the Grizzlies for 23 points and 16 rebounds, while Jonathan Isaac chipped in 22 points.

Memphis has been a very difficult place for the Magic to win in. Orlando is just 3-15 in Memphis through the years.

