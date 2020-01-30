Ross: 'Kobe Inspired the Entire Generation'

ORLANDO – Terrence Ross grew up in Long Beach, Calif., rooted for the Los Angeles Lakers and idolized everything that guard Kobe Bryant accomplished, but because of finances and the availability of tickets, he didn’t see his basketball hero play in person in Los Angeles until he made it to the NBA in 2012.

That night, Ross not only had a pretty good seat at Staples Center from which he could soak in another masterful performance by Bryant, but he also was left with a memory that causes him to smile to this day – even though doing so now is rather difficult in the wake of Bryant’s tragic death on Sunday.

For Ross, the memories of March 8, 2013 are a bit fuzzy because, even now, it feels like it was some sort of dream to him.

``My favorite interaction with (Bryant) was my rookie year, we were playing (the Lakers) in L.A. and I got chosen to be a captain for that game, so I went to the jump-ball (circle) and (Bryant) walked up and he was like, `What’s up T-Ross?’’’ Ross recalled on Thursday following the Orlando Magic’s practice at the Amway Center. ``For me, Kobe was the only person where I’ve been star struck, and for him to say `T-Ross’ and call me by my nickname … it was, like otherworldly and it made my whole night.’’

On that March night back in 2013, Ross didn’t even play in the Toronto Raptors’ 118-116 overtime loss to the Lakers, and that fact mattered little at all to him. It meant that the kid from suburban Los Angeles could sit back and (silently) savor Bryant’s night that included 41 points, 12 assists, six rebounds, five 3-pointers and two steals. With the Lakers trailing 89-79 at the end of the third, Bryant came alive in the fourth period and poured in 15 points, including three 3-pointers in the final 100 seconds of regulation. The final one of the fourth quarter came with five seconds remaining and forced OT, where the Lakers won the game and Ross had a memory he would never forget.

``I don’t even think I played that night, but that was probably one of my favorite nights,’’ Ross remembered. ``Watching (Bryant) play, I didn’t even play, so I got to see him be Kobe. He had a dominant fourth quarter and it was like a dream watching him play. Even though we lost that game, I was kind of happy I was there to see him play. Seeing it firsthand like that, it was amazing and something that I’ll never forget.’’

As a way to honor Bryant, Ross requested and was granted the right to change his number from No. 8 back to the No. 31 that he wore for the first seven years of his NBA career. Ross will be back in No. 31 on Saturday night when the Magic (21-27) face the rival Miami Heat (32-15) on Saturday at the Amway Center.

Ross decided last summer to change to No. 8 as a way to denote his draft position in 2012 (No. 8 by the Raptors) and to have the same number that his son, Tristan, picked in his youth basketball league.

Now, however, Ross said it simply doesn’t feel right wearing the No. 8 that Bryant wore for the first 10 years of his NBA career before switching to No. 24. Other NBA players, such as Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie (from No. 8 to No. 26), Golden State’s Quin Cook (from No. 2 to 28), Detroit’s Markieff Morris (from No. 8 to 88), L.A. Clippers’ forward Mo Harkless (from No. 8 to No. 11), New Orleans’ Jahlil Okafor (from No. 8 to No. 9), Mason Plumlee (No. 24 to No. 7), Alec Burks (from No. 8 to No. 10) and Utah’s Miye Oni (from No. 24 to No. 81), have asked the NBA to change their uniform numbers as a tribute to Bryant. Orlando power forward Khem Birch currently wears No. 24 as a tribute to a close friend who died in an automobile accident in recent years who wore No. 24 and idolized Bryant.

``Everybody has their own reasons for it, but like I’ve said, Kobe inspired the entire generation,’’ Ross said of his reasons for changing out of No. 8. ``Now, that generation has grown up and a lot of those guys are playing in the NBA. It’s our way to honor (Bryant). He inspired a lot of people – not just in basketball, but throughout the world. It’s just one of those things that is always going to hurt when you think about it.’’

Ross’ Magic were back on the practice floor on Thursday following two days off. After playing a grueling stretch of 18 games in 33 nights, Orlando is enjoying a four-day stretch with no games. The Magic will be back on the practice floor on Friday before hosting the Heat on Saturday.

``I think we needed a break, to be honest with you,’’ said Magic coach Steve Clifford, who admitted that he spent Wednesday night dining with former Magic head coach Stan Van Gundy and self-scouting his team through film study. ``In my time (in the NBA), that was one of the more difficult stretches – six (games) in 12 (nights), six games on the road and then we come back and play four really good teams.’’

One of the things that the Magic want to do going forward is to find ways to create open shooting space for Ross, who has endured an up and down season as defenses have often trapped him on pick-and-roll plays to keep him from heating up and piling up points in bunches. This season, Ross has averaged 13.4 points and 3.0 rebounds a game while shooting 39.5 percent overall and 32.6 percent from 3-point range – down from his career-bests of 15.1 points and 3.5 rebounds a game last season while connecting on 42.8 percent of his shots and 38.3 percent of his 3-point tries.

Ross’ importance to the Magic can be seen in how the team has performed when he’s won and how it has struggled when his shot has been off or taken away by foes. Ross has scored better (15.4 points) and shot better from the floor (43.9 percent) and 3-point range (38.1 percent) in the 20 wins he’s played in than in the 26 losses he’s been a part of (11.8 points, 36.1 percent overall shooting and 28.2 percent 3-point shooting) this season.

``When he makes shots, it opens up so much for us,’’ Magic center Nikola Vucevic said of Ross, who has 32 double-digit scoring nights and eight 20-point performances this season. ``When the other teams have to focus on (Ross), it opens up so much for our team. His shot-making can just turn a game around so easily. If we’re down, he can get us back into it. And if we’re up, he can make it a 15- or 20-point game. The way he can score repeatedly play after play, opens up so much for us.’’

Ross’ broken heart over the death of Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, Calif., might explain some of the shooting guard’s struggles of late. Ross and his teammates learned of Bryant’s shocking death just as many of them were arriving at the Amway Center on Sunday to face the Los Angeles Clippers later in the night. Not surprisingly, a somber mood hung over that game and it clearly had an effect on players’ preparation for the game. That night, Ross made just three of 15 shots and missed all six of his tries from beyond the 3-point arc as the Magic fell to the Clippers.

A night later in Miami, with Ross still dealing with the raw emotions of his favorite player dying, he struggled again by missing another 10 of 14 shots. He did make three 3-point shots, but he exited a difficult three-game stretch against the Celtics, Clippers and Heat having made just five of 27 from beyond the 3-point line.

Ross admitted on Thursday that prepping for Sunday’s game – just a few hours after the confirmation of Bryant’s death – was nearly impossible.

``I couldn’t focus. I came in here (on Sunday) and cried for a bit. I tried to shoot around, and I couldn’t really get my head right,’’ Ross candidly admitted. ``Everything just kept updating, and by the time it was game time, it was hard, it was hard to go out there. That was a rough day. That was a day I’ll never forget.’’

Ross, 28, lived in suburban Los Angeles until he was 12 years old in 2003 – about the time when Bryant was teaming with Shaquille O’Neal to help the Lakers win three consecutive titles from 2000-02. Though he had only watched Bryant play basketball on television up to that point, Ross idolized an emulated many of the shots that the superstar guard was able to pull off during a 20-year career with the Lakers in which he made 18 all-star games, won two gold medals and five NBA crowns.

``As a young kid, growing up, everybody wanted to be like Kobe,’’ Ross said. ``If you played ball, you wanted to be like Kobe. To me, he’s sort of like the (Michael) Jordan of my generation. Everything he did, we looked up to – the drive, the determination, his skills and everything about him. We all wanted to be him.’’

Ross, a married father of two children (son Tristan and daughter Zoey), said he can’t imagine the pain that Bryant’s wife (Vanessa) and three daughters (Natalia, Bianka and Capri) are feeling now with the loss of Kobe and the 13-year-old Gianna. Ross said he’s had difficulty in recent days getting his mind off the tragedy that killed the basketball player he grew up idolizing.

In recent days, Ross said he has thought often about the influence that Bryant had on him before the two of them ever met for the first time back in March of 2013 at Staples Center. In time, Ross hopes the pain will fade and he can get back to loving life and loving basketball. For now, however, Ross is still very much in the grieving phase of losing a hero.

``It sounds cliché, but if it’s no Kobe, there’s no telling where I’d be in basketball right now,’’ Ross said. ``He was just an inspiration to everybody – the way he played, the way he lived. Basketball just isn’t going to be the same now to me; it’s always going to be different.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.