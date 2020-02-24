Result of Tonight's Game in Brooklyn Could Ultimately Determine Who Gets No. 7 Seed

NEW YORK – Even with the teams beneath them in the standings floundering, the Orlando Magic know that every game now is of great importance for them. Tonight’s game, however, has even more significance because of the potential impact that it could have on their ability to catch one of the teams just ahead of them in the battle for playoff seedings.

When the Magic (24-32) face the Nets (26-29) tonight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn (tip time: 7:30 p.m., TV: Fox Sports Florida), the result could go a long way toward deciding which team ends up with the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and which one is slotted in at No. 8. Brooklyn is currently in the seventh seed and in possession of a 2.5-game lead over the eighth-seeded Magic, but Orlando holds a 1-0 lead in the season series. If the Magic can win tonight, they would clinch at least a tie in the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The season series between the Magic and Nets proved to be a big deal last season. Brooklyn and Orlando both won 42 games last season, but the Nets nabbed the No. 6 seed ahead of the No. 7 Magic by virtue of a 2-1 record in the season series.

``This is just a big game for us overall because we’re trying to make the playoffs and get that seventh spot and not just stay in the eighth spot,’’ said veteran Magic point guard D.J. Augustin, who made his return on Friday after missing the previous 15 games with ``bone irritation’’ in his left knee. ``It’s a big game for us overall, but (winning the season series with Brooklyn) is definitely in the back of our minds. If we can get the series over them, that would just put us in a better position than them at the end of the season.’’

Orlando won its final two games before the break for the NBA All-Star Game, but it returned on Friday and looked rusty on both ends of the floor in a 122-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The Magic not only missed 18 of their first 19 3-point shots, but they struggled with their pick-and-roll coverages in the early and late stages of the game and it cost themselves a shot at victory.

As for the Nets, they lost a heartbreaker in overtime in Philadelphia on Thursday, but they rebounded to win in Charlotte on Saturday. After squandering a 20-point lead and scoring just one point in OT in the loss to the 76ers, Brooklyn held Charlotte to 35.2 percent shooting and owned a 60-41 scoring advantage in the second half for a 115-86 win – its second-largest victory of the season in terms of final margin (29 points).

``They’re ninth in defense and they’ve been good defensively all year,’’ Magic coach Steve Clifford said of a Brooklyn team that prefers to play three guards and rely on their ball pressure on the perimeter. ``That’s been a strength of theirs. I’ve gotten a chance to watch quite a bit of film of theirs and their defense is just good. They have good size in the paint and they do different things. They’re going to be dropping (on pick-and-roll coverages) and they are going to be switching. Their defense is good.’’

Orlando also sports a stellar defense, ranking first in the NBA in points allowed per game (105.7). For the Magic, their ultimate success or failure often depends on their ability to make shots from the perimeter while finding dependable sources for scoring. Over their previous 15 games, the Magic have averaged just 103.5 points per game.

Scoring enough points wasn’t a problem when the Magic toppled the Nets 101-89 on Jan. 6 at the Amway Center. Point guard Markelle Fultz poured in a career-best 25 points and added five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two 3-point shots that night. Center Nikola Vucevic also grabbed a season-high 24 rebounds that night as the Magic frustrated the Nets at every turn.

Fultz, who was almost dared to shoot that night by a sagging Brooklyn defense, figures he will be guarded differently tonight.

``I was just being aggressive and that was my mindset going in there. It’s been picking up since that game,’’ Fultz said of his mindset in the first meeting against the Nets. ``That’s my goal going back in there (to Brooklyn) because they’re going to remember that game just like I do. I know they’re going to have a game plan, not only for me, but for this team. My only mindset against these guys is to play my hardest and try to get the win. I want to be aggressive and if I’ve got my shots, (take them), and get into the paint and create for others.’’

Brooklyn, which had superstar guard Kyrie Irving for just 20 games prior to him being ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury, dropped five straight games from Jan. 14-23 before rallying to save its season. The Nets are 8-4 since that mid-January skid to stay ahead of the Magic in the standings.

However, that could soon change based on the schedule ahead for the two teams. The Magic are beginning a stretch of playing 15 of their next 19 games against teams with losing records. Orlando is an impressive 19-7 this season against teams with losing marks. Overall, the Magic have the NBA’s third-easiest remaining schedule based on winning percentages.

As for the Nets, they still have 14 road games remaining and difficult showdowns against Boston (twice), Milwaukee (twice) and road games at the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Clifford said he won’t have to remind his players that tonight’s game takes on a greater significance because of the opponent dead ahead.

``It is (more important), but I don’t talk to the team about that,’’ Clifford said. ``We play four games this week. We had a good practice (on Sunday) and a good, focused shootaround today. It’s all the same thing – it’s the focus and the details so that you are playing with the right intensity. We have to win games and we have to get better and make progress.

``You always have to be careful about saying, `This is a big game,’’ the veteran coach added. ``If you lose, then what do you say tomorrow? Because we don’t get four days in between games and it isn’t Wednesday-Sunday and you can say, `Don’t worry about what I said; we just have to win on Sunday.’ Number one, they know (the importance of tonight’s game). They’re pro players and they understand that it’s a big game.’’

