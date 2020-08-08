Reaching Playoffs in Back-to-Back Years a Great Achievement for Magic

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic’s 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons have mirrored each other in many ways. Both years the Magic got off to rocky starts before hitting their stride later in the season. Around that same time of each year, Orlando made trades with the 76ers, getting Markelle Fultz in 2019 and James Ennis III in 2020. And now, after the Wizards lost to the Pelicans on Friday night, the Magic are officially in the playoffs for a second straight season.

The Magic now hope they will have the same seed (No. 7) and the same first round playoff opponent (Raptors) as they did last year. For that to happen, though, they are going to have to eclipse the Nets, who presently have a 1 ½ game lead on the Magic. Orlando, which beat Brooklyn in its first seeding game at Disney, will play the Nets again in a few days. Boston and New Orleans are Orlando’s other remaining opponents. If the Magic stay in the eighth spot, the Bucks will be their first round opponent.

Without losing focus of what’s ahead, the Magic deserve to celebrate making it to the playoffs in back-to-back years – something the franchise hadn’t accomplished since advancing in both 2010-11 and 2011-12.

“It means a lot,” D.J. Augustin said. “It hasn’t been done in about eight years, so it’s a big thing for us as a team, for the franchise, for the fans, and it’s very important to us.”

Before the league had to temporarily shut down due to the pandemic, the Magic were playing their best basketball of the season. They won eight of 12 in that stretch and ranked No. 1 in offense. A year ago, Orlando won 22 of its final 31 games, ranking No. 1 in defense during that period.

One glaring difference between the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons for the Magic, though, is that this year’s team has had to overcome much more adversity. Unlike a year ago, injuries have factored in this season. Nikola Vucevic, the Magic’s leading scorer this year and the team’s current longest-tenured player, missed 11 games in late November/early December with an ankle injury. Aaron Gordon also sprained his ankle in the same game Vucevic did and missed a few subsequent games. Now he’s dealing with a strained hamstring that forced him to sit out Friday’s game against Philly. Michael Carter-Williams, who also didn’t play against the 76ers due to a foot strain, battled hip and shoulder injuries earlier in the year.

Al-Farouq Aminu suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee in early December and is out for the season. Jonathan Isaac missed the final 31 games before the hiatus with his original knee injury and is now out for the year after tearing his ACL in the seeding game against the Kings.

Yet, despite these setbacks, the Magic persevered and stayed the course even when they’ve been shorthanded, which has been the case for nearly the entire season.

“When we look at everything we went through this season with all the injuries and everything, it would be a huge success for us,” Vucevic said about an hour before the Magic clinched. “Two years in a row after a long time for the franchise. We would like to get to seven … It’s not going to be easy, but we’re going to fight until the end, which we’ve done all year long.”

The Magic-Raptors first round series last year went five games. Orlando hopes, regardless of who it plays in the first round, to be even more competitive this time around. The Magic are confident they can push the Bucks or the Raptors, as long as they are sticking to their core principles and are sharing the ball on offense like they’ve been doing throughout the second half of the season.

“It doesn’t matter who we play, we just want to play well, play our game and anything can happen,” Augustin said.