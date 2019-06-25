Ranking Top 10 Power Forwards in NBA History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the 10 best power forwards in NBA history. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis. For a look at the 70 greatest power forwards of all-time, click here.

#10 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Considering he’s only 24 years old and was just named the 2018-19 NBA MVP, it’s not outrageous to think that in a few years Antetokounmpo will rank in the top three of this list, maybe even No. 1. The only thing missing from The Greek Freak’s game is a 3-point shot, something he clearly is working hard on seeing that he made 18 threes during the 2019 postseason, just 34 fewer than how many he made throughout the entire regular season. Maybe most incredible about Antetokounmpo, the third youngest player to capture the MVP award, is how efficient he is around the basket. He shot nearly 58 percent from the field overall this past season and 77 percent within three feet, truly amazing for a player with the skills of a playmaking guard.