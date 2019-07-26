Ranking NBA's Top 10 Frontcourt Trios for 2019-20 Season

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen projects the NBA's best frontcourt trios in 2019-20. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Jaxson Hayes/Derrick Favors

The Pelicans winning the draft lottery, which meant knowing they were getting Zion, arguably the most polarizing prospect since LeBron James, seemed to change the way many viewed their eventual Anthony Davis deal with the Lakers. Back at the trade deadline when all of the same players were on the table, many claimed L.A.’s offer wasn’t good enough, even though it’s true that nobody at that time knew the Lakers would move up in the draft and have the No. 4 overall pick to include in the package. Still, by getting Williamson, there is optimism that the pieces New Orleans received in the AD deal, including Ingram and Lonzo Ball, will fit in perfectly alongside the 19-year-old phenom. Also, Hayes, whom the Pelicans acquired in a secondary trade from Atlanta on draft night, has the potential to blossom into an elite defender.