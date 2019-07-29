Ranking NBA's Top 10 Defensive Teams for 2019-20 Season

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen projects the NBA's best defensive teams in 2019-20. Click through this slideshow for full analysis and rankings.

#10 Memphis Grizzlies

Although the “Grit and Grind” era is officially over after they traded Mike Conley this summer, the Grizzlies will still probably be a pretty good defensive team in 2019-20. The head coach they recently hired, 34-year-old Taylor Jenkins, worked under reigning Coach of the Year Mike Budenholzer in both Atlanta and Milwaukee the last several years, so he knows all about what it takes to be an elite defensive team considering the Bucks were No. 1 in that area last season. Also, Jaren Jackson Jr. is a promising young player going into his second NBA season who has the tools to be a DPOY candidate in the not-so-distant future.