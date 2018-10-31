Trending

  • Ranking Top 10 Texas Longhorns in NBA History

    Posted: Oct 31, 2018

    OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best Texas Longhorns in NBA history. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

    Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

    #10 P.J. Tucker

    Although Brooklyn and Orlando hope their young Texas Longhorns – Jarrett Allen for the Nets and Mohamed Bamba for the Magic – are injected into this list sooner rather than later, Tucker, a savvy veteran with a knack for playing hard-nosed defense, deserves the 10th spot. Other legitimate nominees include T.J. Ford, who would have had a longer, far more productive career if not for a serious spinal cord injury, and Daniel Gibson, a key contributor on the Cavs’ 2007 NBA Finals team.

    Tags
    Augustin, D.J., Magic, josh cohen, 201819playerrankings, collegeseries

    Related Content

    Augustin, D.J.

    Magic

    josh cohen