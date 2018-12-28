Ranking NBA's Top 10 Small Forwards So Far in 2018-19

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best small forwards to this point of the season. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Note: The contents of this gallery have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic and do not reflect the opinions of the Magic’s Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.

#10 T.J. Warren

Despite sitting in last place in the West, the Suns have plenty to be excited about. Their future is bright, especially with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton playing as well as they are. Quietly, though, Phoenix has formed a legitimate Big Three, as Warren has been spectacular since returning from an ankle injury. The 25-year-old has scored more than 20 points in seven of his last eight games, including erupting for 30 points against the Mavs on Dec. 13. What’s most impressive about the 6-foot-8, 215-pounder’s progression is his extended range, as he’s shooting 44 percent from downtown through 29 games.